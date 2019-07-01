WWE History: Dean Ambrose's cancelled first feud in WWE

Dean Ambrose

Dean Ambrose was one of the top prospects in developmental when WWE finally decided on what looked like the former Jon Moxley's first feud in WWE. Ambrose confronted WWE legend Mick Foley in the hotel ahead of WrestleMania 28 and the duo had a heated exchange. Ambrose went on to blame Mick Foley for influencing a whole generation of wrestling fans to hurt themselves by trying to imitate what Foley did inside the ring every night.

You can check out a video of the confrontation between Mick Foley and Dean Ambrose below:

The duo continued fuelling the flames of their feud on social media, going back and forth, and even using an interview Foley did in TNA during their exchange. Despite this feud looking like it could have been Ambrose's ticket to superstardom, it eventually had to be nixed after Foley could not be cleared to wrestle by officials.

In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise for Dean Ambrose that the feud got nixed. Instead, Ambrose came up to main as part of The Shield, one of the most iconic stables in modern wrestling history along with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns.

Ambrose gave further details about the proposed feud with Mick Foley in a 2014 interview:

“It was going to be a real thing. That was the start of it. It was my idea, something that I pitched. I’m of the generation who watched Mick Foley fall off stuff, and on the indies, people are falling off ladders and getting hurt. I did a lot of hardcore stuff before I got here [the WWE]. The dirt sheets starting biting on it. I went up to [Foley] while he was signing autographs, people were filming on their phones and had no idea who I was."

Ambrose admitted that the feud getting cancelled left him a little down but he did admit that the buzz around it helped boost his career.

