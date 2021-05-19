WWE History: How did Mick Foley lose his teeth?

Mick Foley has performed many death-defying stunts in his WWE career. He never hesitated putting his body on the line for the sake of entertainment. His fearless attitude was a key factor behind his success during the Attitude Era.

However, the nasty bumps taken by Foley during his WWE career affected his body for the worse. The Hardcore Legend's love for wrestling led to the deterioration of his physical health. There may not be a single part of his body that has not paid the price for his in-ring bravery.

Did you know that Mick Foley once got two of his teeth knocked out? It was an unpleasant injury that is still a cause of discomfort for the legendary WWE Superstar.

But how did this happen? Who was responsible for this painful incident? In this article, let's find the answers to these questions by taking a look at Mick Foley's teeth injuries.

Mick Foley's match against The Undertaker at the 1998 WWE King of the Ring left him bruised and battered

On 28th June 1998, WWE hosted the 6th annual WWE King of the Ring pay-per-view from the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The show had a stacked match card consisting of superstars like Kane, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin. However, the pay-per-view is best remembered for the iconic Hell In A Cell match between The Undertaker and Mick Foley.

The bout was the result of an intense rivalry between The Undertaker and Mankind ( Mick Foley's alter ego). It was a battle of two destructive forces of nature that were known for their evil mind games.

It was a brutal contest with many unpleasant moments. The two men wanted to settle their differences once and for all. They assaulted each other with several dangerous weapons, including steel chairs and thumbtacks.

However, things got out of control when the two superstars reached the top of the deadly structure. The action-packed battle going on at the top of the Cell kept everyone on the edge of their seats.

After brawling for a few minutes, The Deadman threw the maniacal WWE superstar off the top of the cage. This dangerous spot stunned every member of the WWE Universe. Foley continued the match despite this horrific fall.

Hell in a Cell 1998 between Undertaker vs. Mankind.



Wasn't the greatest match, but it was the most talked match.



Undertaker threw Foley, Foley got on the stretcher, he got up and climbs until a Chokeslam on top of the Cell.



Still this day, Mick is one tough SOB.#WWE pic.twitter.com/S0q7cCDpsB — infamous (@infamous365224) June 28, 2018

But things got even worse for the first-ever WWE Hardcore Champion when he climbed up the Cell for the second time. He wanted to make The Undertaker feel the pain that he went through a few minutes ago. But The Phenom outsmarted him again and planted him with a Chokeslam on the top of the cage.

Unfortunately, Mick Foley wound up landing in the middle of the ring as the structure's roof opened up. Along with Foley, a steel chair also came down from the cage and struck him in the face. It was an ugly accident that cost Foley his two teeth. Mick had previously lost two of his teeth in a car accident in 1988. This severe injury took his missing teeth count to four.

The former WWE Champion discussed his teeth injuries in a special interview with Cigars, Scars, and Superstars.

One of Foley's knocked-out teeth got stuck in his nose. The tooth later got removed through an operation. Surprisingly, Mick Foley refused to get a new pair of teeth at the time. He seemingly wanted to maintain his distinctive look.