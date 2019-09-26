WWE history: How The Undertaker reacted when Hornswoggle fell asleep during their segment

Hornswoggle was supposed to confront The Undertaker

The backstory

Throughout his 10-year WWE career, Hornswoggle often made appearances during shows by emerging from underneath the ring.

From 2006-2008, this happened frequently in matches involving Fit Finlay – Hornswoggle’s ally – and he would sometimes hide behind the ring apron for several hours before interfering in matches later on in the night.

Hornswoggle falls asleep during The Undertaker’s match

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Hornswoggle recalled a time when Finlay, The Great Khali & Big Daddy V faced Batista, Kane & The Undertaker.

Towards the end of the six-man tag team match, he was supposed to emerge from beneath the ring and try to help Finlay’s team by getting involved in a confrontation with The Undertaker.

However, the former Cruiserweight Champion ended up falling asleep during the show, meaning he missed his cue and the six men in the match had to wait for him to make his appearance.

Eventually, Finlay looked under the ring apron and found a sleeping Hornswoggle. The Northern Irishman shouted, “Let’s go! Let’s go!” and, later than planned, Hornswoggle went on to have his segment with The Undertaker.

“He [Finlay] knew if I didn’t come out right away, something was up. He goes, ‘I thought you were dead.’ I remember coming out and going, ‘I’m so sorry, Fit, I’m so sorry, Fit,’ and then realising I have to get in the ring with The Undertaker. And he throws me in the ring, and I’m audibly saying out loud, ‘I’m so sorry, I was sleeping, I’m so sorry.’ We get to the back and ‘Taker comes up to me and goes, ‘What happened?’ I go, ‘I was sleeping,’ and he goes, ‘What…?’ and he just walks away.”

The aftermath

Over a decade later, Hornswoggle can joke about this story and plenty of others in his new book, "Life Is Short and So Am I: My Life Inside, Outside, and Under the Wrestling Ring".

The former Anonymous RAW General Manager added that the rest of the locker room laughed when The Undertaker walked away after his apology.

