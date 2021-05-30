WWE History: How did Triple H tear his pectoral muscle?

Triple H is a true wrestling legend, not only for his achievements inside the ring but also for what he has managed to do backstage in WWE. The Game is one of the most popular figures in the wrestling industry. He ruled the roost for over a decade, winning multiple world titles during that time.

Since then, he has taken a step away from in-ring action and focused on his work as a WWE official backstage. Known for being one of the key figures behind the current NXT product, Triple H has gained a lot of popularity for how he has shaped the Black and Gold brand.

At times, though, he has still stepped back into the ring. On one of these occasions, he suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

How did Triple H tear his pectoral muscle?

In the 2018 edition of WWE Crown Jewel, Triple H and Shawn Michaels participated in a tag team match against Kane and The Undertaker. During the match, Triple suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

Early in the main event, Triple H tore his pectoral muscle, but he decided to continue with the match. Kane threw him into the corner and he suffered the injury when he fell out of the ring and hooked his arm in the top rope. Relying heavily on Shawn Michaels to carry the team, he continued with the event.

Despite the injury, he carried on and managed to deliver, hitting several moves. Fans saw the match as a disappointment, given the age and the lack of speed of the stars, but Michaels still delivered. Had Triple H not been injured, the reception might have been different.

The Game shared a picture of his injury on Twitter, revealing that he would be undergoing surgery.

Surgery in the AM...

...makes you stronger. pic.twitter.com/7jB0YS4Ykf — Triple H (@TripleH) November 6, 2018

The bruise covered most of the right side of his torso and looked rather gruesome.

The superstar prided himself on being professional and talked about how it never entered his mind that he could stop the match:

"I just, in my mind, eliminate the things that I can't do and go back in there and do the rest. I never think like, 'Oh, maybe I should just tell the referee I can't do it' and stop. That just never enters my head."

The doctor revealed that the tendon pulled loose from the muscle, which caused the injury. He also mentioned they pulled out a hematoma "the size of a golf ball" from the location of the injury.

Kindly help the Sportskeeda Wrestling section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!