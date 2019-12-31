WWE History: Lana spies on Liv Morgan in 2018 video

Lana and Liv Morgan are the talk of the WWE Universe

The backstory

One of the most outrageous WWE segments of 2019 took place on the final RAW episode of the year, which was headlined by Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding.

In typical WWE fashion, the ceremony was full of drama from start to finish, most notably when Liv Morgan returned and revealed that Lana is the “love of her life” and she wouldn’t have gotten through the last year had it not been for her.

This led to a brawl between Lana and Morgan, while Rusev eventually stopped the wedding by jumping out of a cake to attack Lashley.

The segment then came to an end with Rusev and Morgan celebrating in the middle of the cake-filled squared circle after Morgan shoved Lana’s face into the cake in the corner of the ring.

Lana’s 2018 footage of Liv Morgan

Followers of Lana and Liv Morgan on social media will know that the two WWE Superstars appear to be close friends in real life.

As you can see from the video below, Lana even posted a video of her “spying” on Morgan while the former Riott Squad member was working out in January 2018.

The video also goes on to show her filming Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

It is clear from both women’s social media accounts that they enjoy spending time with each other outside of WWE, as shown in the tweets below.

Dun dun dun pic.twitter.com/0zDZdF2nDa — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) July 14, 2017

The aftermath

Other than thousands of opinions on social media, there has not been enough time for any aftermath to Bobby Lashley and Lana’s wedding segment on WWE programming.

WWE will inevitably explain the backstory between Lana and Liv Morgan’s past relationship on future episodes of RAW. For now, however, all the WWE Universe has is archive social media posts from both women.