WWE History: Randy Orton wins his first World Championship at SummerSlam 2004

Over the years, many fans and wrestling experts have claimed that the batch of wrestlers that came up to the main roster in the spring of 2002 was easily the best ever in WWE history. Over the course of a couple of months, we saw Brock Lesnar, Batista, Randy Orton, John Cena, and Shelton Benjamin make their way to the main roster.

Randy Orton's been a part of WWE for almost two decades now and has established himself as one of the greatest Superstars to ever step foot in the squared circle. Orton joined Triple H's Evolution early on in his career and soon became the hottest act in pro wrestling at the time, courtesy his Legend Killer gimmick. At SummerSlam 2004, Orton competed for the World title in the main event of the show, after previously having won a 20-Man Battle Royal to earn the opportunity.

The 20-minute outing ended with a devastating RKO that was enough for Orton to score a pin and become the youngest World Champion in WWE history. The crowd responded with a loud chorus of cheers, indicating that they didn't mind seeing Orton as a top Superstar going ahead. Orton was kicked out of Evolution soon after, and he lost the belt to Triple H in a matter of weeks.

Randy Orton is hands down one of the best heels in all of sports entertainment

Randy Orton got back his steam when he feuded with The Undertaker on the road to WrestleMania, and it was clear as day that he was born to be a heel. Over the next 15 years or so, Orton mostly played the role of a villain and won numerous World titles in WWE. He is currently a mainstay on WWE RAW and is all set to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at Clash of Champions.

