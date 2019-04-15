WWE History: When former WWE Champion physically attacked Vince McMahon on a flight

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 1.49K // 15 Apr 2019, 21:55 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon

Recently retired WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle is known not just for his incredible performances inside the ring, but also his antics outside of the squared circle.

The Olympic Gold Medalist has seen his shares of ups and down and dealt with a lot of controversies throughout his career.

One of the most memorable incident to have taken place in Angle's career was when the former WWE Champion got into a physical altercation with The Chairman on a flight back from London, with around eighty other Superstars on the plane.

Kurt Angle described the exact events in his book "It's True It's True":

Angle revealed that he always had a good working relationship with Vince McMahon but it was strictly professional up until, but all of that changed on this charter flight back from England.

“But all of that changed on the charter flight back from England. Vince was moving around, talking to different people, and eventually, he came over and sat down on the armrest of my seat. We started talking about the World Wrestling Federation, and my match in England, and then we started talking about his years in amateur wrestling. He told me that his dad sent him to a military school in Virginia for his high school years and that he had been a runner-up to the state champion among private schools. From there we started talking about the time when Vince took me down in the ring one night on RAW IS WAR. It was set up where he snuck behind me, lifted me up in the air, and took me down, then jumped out of the ring, yelling ‘two’ for the takedown.

Angle mentioned that Vince kept teasing Angle throughout the flight about the incident, and the former Olympian though of doing something about it:

Well, at that moment something made me decide to have a little fun with the boss. When Vince got up to walk away, I attacked him from behind, knocked him down, turned him over, and pinned him right in the aisle. There were about eighty World Wrestling Federation people on the plane, and everyone was howling. Everyone except the Undertaker.

Vince and I had been on the floor for about thirty seconds as Vince struggled to get me off of him when the Undertaker came over and put a choke hold on me. He clamped me so tight that he actually choked me out and I blacked out for a minute.

Advertisement

Kurt Angle went on to state how this became a game between the two and they would try to take one another any chance they got.

(H/T Credit: prowrestlingstories.com)

Also Read: WWE adds a major stipulation in The Undertaker's new contract

Advertisement