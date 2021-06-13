WWE History: When did The Undertaker throw Mankind off Hell in a Cell?

The Undertaker vs. Mankind is considered one of the most iconic WWE rivalries of all time. It was a battle between two of the most dangerous forces of nature who never hesitated from breaking any limits to torture their opponents. From creepy mind games to brutal physical warfare, this rivalry had everything.

This personal feud led to many unforgettable moments, which are still in the memories of the WWE Universe. One such moment, which happened on the night of 28th June 1998, changed the wrestling business forever.

On that day, WWE hosted the sixth edition of the King of the Ring pay-per-view from Civic Arena, Pennsylvania. It was a night full of greatness, as it featured many entertaining WWE matches like The Rock vs. Ken Shamrock and Stone Cold Steve Austin vs. Kane.

Surprisingly, none of these bouts could match the intensity of the events that took place during the historic clash between The Undertaker and Mankind.

A recap of the feud between The Undertaker and Mankind

Mankind always gave Taker a run for his money.

Mankind and The Undertaker had a very intense first feud in 1996. During this rivalry, the two superstars participated in some of the most brutal WWE matches of all time. The feud ended with The Phenom coming out on top.

Although Taker defeated the tormented creature, it was clear that he was pushed to his limits. Mankind became the first superstar in WWE history to put The Deadman in a vulnerable position.

However, things weren't over between the two superstars yet. In June 1998, Mankind joined hands with Kane and once again set his sights on The Phenom. He reignited his feud with The Deadman by interfering in a WWE title No.1 contenders match between him and Kane.

His interference allowed Kane to defeat his brother and become the new WWE title contender. After this match, things became really serious between the two superstars.

The Undertaker throws Mankind off WWE Hell In a Cell

Mick Foley suffered many injuries in this match.

After weeks of mind games, the two stars decided to settle their scores inside Hell in a Cell. The Undertaker went into this match with the clear intention of ending Mankind's career forever. Mankind, on the other hand, wanted to avenge all his previous losses to The Deadman.

The moment of the match came when both men were at the top of the cell. It was a frightening experience for the people sitting in the audience. They knew that something horrifying was about to happen.

Everyone came to the edge of their seats once the two men reached the brink of the cell. It was one of the most breathtaking visuals of all time.

After minutes of brawling, The Undertaker finally did the unimaginable. He threw Mankind off the top of the 16 feet cell, who crashed right into the announcers' table. The entire Civic Arena went crazy after Taker pushed his opponent off the cell. They couldn't believe what had just happened.

However, Mick Foley, the man behind the Mankind character in WWE, had some otherworldly courage. Despite this horrific fall, he got up and started climbing the cage again. Many officials and even Foley's friend, Terry Funk, came out to stop him from risking his life again. However, the deranged man was adamant about getting to the top.

Unfortunately, it proved to be a poor decision. Foley was unsuccessful in his intentions to hurt The Undertaker and ended up on the receiving end of a devastating move.

The Phenom Chokeslammed Mankind on the roof of the cell. Unfortunately, the cell opened up and Foley landed right in the middle of the ring. In the end, The Phenom finished off Mankind with a Tombstone Piledriver and picked up the victory.

