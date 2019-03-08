WWE News: Hulk Hogan spotted with Vince McMahon and Triple H at WWE Event

File photo of Hulk Hogan with Vince McMahon, Ron Simmons, and HHH

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan was at a WWE WrestleMania 36 press conference along with Vince McMahon and Triple H in Tampa, Florida. He was later at a Be A Star rally in the city.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend and one of the most famous pro wrestlers to ever step foot into the squared circle. He's a former 6-time WWE Champion and also a 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Hogan retired from the ring around 2014 and worked as an ambassador for WWE till he was fired for controversial statements he made. He was also removed from the WWE Hall of Fame

Hogan was recently reinstated last year and appeared as the host of WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Hogan's most recent appearance on RAW came after the legendary 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's death to help the WWE Universe say goodbye to him.

You can check out the video of Hogan's RAW return below:

The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan was just spotted representing WWE at the WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa, Florida earlier today along with a host of other WWE Superstars including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Hogan himself started the proceedings at the press conference as WWE. Vince McMahon was also a the press conference and had the following to say:

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Mayor Buckhorn and Commissioner Hagan for bringing WrestleMania to Tampa Bay for the first time. I am confident that Tampa Bay will be an outstanding host for our fans around the world."

Hogan was later also at a Be A Star rally along with Bayley and Titus O' Neil.

What's next?

As of now, we don't know what the future holds for Hulk Hogan in the WWE. There were rumors a few months ago that WWE were considering Hulk Hogan as a candidate for General Manager but as far as we know, these rumours were either not true or WWE changed their minds.

