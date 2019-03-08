×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Hulk Hogan spotted with Vince McMahon and Triple H at WWE Event

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.58K   //    08 Mar 2019, 20:11 IST

File photo of Hulk Hogan with Vince McMahon, Ron Simmons, and HHH
File photo of Hulk Hogan with Vince McMahon, Ron Simmons, and HHH

What's the story?

Hulk Hogan was at a WWE WrestleMania 36 press conference along with Vince McMahon and Triple H in Tampa, Florida. He was later at a Be A Star rally in the city.

In case you didn't know...

Hulk Hogan is a WWE legend and one of the most famous pro wrestlers to ever step foot into the squared circle. He's a former 6-time WWE Champion and also a 6-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Hogan retired from the ring around 2014 and worked as an ambassador for WWE till he was fired for controversial statements he made. He was also removed from the WWE Hall of Fame

Hogan was recently reinstated last year and appeared as the host of WWE's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Hogan's most recent appearance on RAW came after the legendary 'Mean' Gene Okerlund's death to help the WWE Universe say goodbye to him.

You can check out the video of Hogan's RAW return below:


The heart of the matter

Hulk Hogan was just spotted representing WWE at the WrestleMania 36 press conference in Tampa, Florida earlier today along with a host of other WWE Superstars including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Titus O'Neil, Roman Reigns, Charlotte Flair and Natalya.

Hogan himself started the proceedings at the press conference as WWE. Vince McMahon was also a the press conference and had the following to say:

"On behalf of everyone at WWE, we thank Mayor Buckhorn and Commissioner Hagan for bringing WrestleMania to Tampa Bay for the first time. I am confident that Tampa Bay will be an outstanding host for our fans around the world."
Advertisement

Hogan was later also at a Be A Star rally along with Bayley and Titus O' Neil.



What's next?

As of now, we don't know what the future holds for Hulk Hogan in the WWE. There were rumors a few months ago that WWE were considering Hulk Hogan as a candidate for General Manager but as far as we know, these rumours were either not true or WWE changed their minds.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Hulk Hogan Triple H
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
6 WWE superstars Vince McMahon could not control
RELATED STORY
5 Top betrayals in WWE history
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: What Bruce Prichard's signing means for the futures of Vince McMahon and Triple H
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Triple H and Vince McMahon differ on the WWE's future, and 5 ways they agree
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Vince McMahon needs to allow Triple H to have full control of WWE 
RELATED STORY
3 Triple H projects Vince McMahon is a fan of and 3 he probably isn't
RELATED STORY
3 Times Vince McMahon 'screwed' wrestlers at the last moment
RELATED STORY
5 times Vince McMahon and Triple H disagreed strongly
RELATED STORY
Hulk Hogan and John Cena: Similarities and Differences
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Hulk Hogan speaks on possibility of Kenny Omega signing with WWE
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us