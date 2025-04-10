WWE icon to replace Kevin Owens and face Randy Orton after 22 years at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility

The WWE WrestleMania 41 singles match between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens was removed from the card last week on Friday Night SmackDown. This came after KO, alongside General Manager Nick Aldis, informed that he had sustained a potentially career-ending neck injury that needed fixing and would be out for an unknown period.

The Viper was now left with no opponent at The Showcase of The Immortals, and he was upset with that fact. Orton voiced his disappointment just before he connected a vicious RKO to Nick Aldis. Many feel that Randy Orton may ask for a replacement.

In a shocking turn of events, former Universal Champion Goldberg may return as the replacement to face Randy Orton in a match after 22 years. Orton and Da Man have met before in a squared circle. The two superstars crossed paths in 2003 when the WCW legend was in a feud against Randy’s Evolution stable.

Last year, Goldberg revealed that he would be competing in his final WWE match this year. Da Man was getting Stem Cell therapy in a bid to prepare for an in-ring return for his farewell match. The treatment has seemingly had its desired effect, as the WCW legend is reportedly in a training camp to prepare for his return. The Stamford-based promotion could call on the legend earlier than planned to replace KO as Orton’s opponent.

Fans enjoy seeing superstars from previous eras collide, and an Orton-Goldberg bout is one of the dream matches fans everywhere would like to see. That said, the proposed angle is merely speculative, and nothing is confirmed.

Randy Orton has also sown seeds for a major WWE feud

Since former WWE Champion Randy Orton took SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis out with an RKO, pundits are suggesting the Stamford-based promotion might have already confirmed Orton’s replacement.

The star in question to replace The Prizefighter is GM Nick Aldis himself. Many might already know Aldis has had a decorated in-ring career outside of WWE, and the star has captured multiple championships all around the world.

The 38-year-old top executive could make his WWE in-ring debut against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas as Kevin Owens’ replacement and punish The Apex Predator for not respecting authority and attacking him.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, it will be interesting to see if the creative team has something in store for The Apex Predator this year.

