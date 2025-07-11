WWE icon to return after 1261 days for Evolution title match following Nick Aldis decision? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the second edition of Evolution this weekend in Atlanta. It will be a historic event dedicated to the women's division. Therefore, it becomes an important show not only for WWE but also for the female stars across all eras. Hence, a WWE icon might make her return this Sunday, perhaps after a major announcement by Nick Aldis on SmackDown tonight.

Ad

Mickie James could make her highly anticipated return at Evolution. Her last match in WWE was the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which took place on January 29, 2022. Despite some on-screen appearances in recent times, James has not competed in the WWE ring since then. Therefore, she could make her much-awaited in-ring return after 1261 days at the all-woman PLE.

Currently, all the women's titles on the main roster are being defended at the event, except for the Women's United States Title held by Giulia. Therefore, Nick Aldis could announce that The Beautiful Madness would defend her title in an open challenge against a surprise opponent at Evolution. This surprise opponent could be revealed as Mickie James during the show.

Ad

Trending

A clash with a WWE icon would give a major spotlight to Giulia at the big show, further fueling her momentum ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Moreover, Mickie James happens to be the wife of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Therefore, the veteran is on good terms with WWE. She even appeared during WWE's LFG show earlier this year to mentor the talents.

Additionally, considering the fact that James was a part of WWE's first-ever Evolution PLE, there is a high possibility that she could appear for the second edition as well. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment.

Ad

Ad

Nick Aldis to bring back Mickie James for a full-time run after Evolution?

Mickie James has been one of the trailblazers of the women's revolution in WWE. She is known for her incredible character work and amazing in-ring skills in the world of professional wrestling. If Nick Aldis brings James back for Evolution, it could open the door for her full-time run in the company.

Ad

The chances of it happening are pretty high, considering that WWE's next PLE after this weekend will be SummerSlam. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the show, and the company is expected to feature some high-profile matches on the card. Therefore, they need a lot of top stars to fill the show.

As a result, WWE could keep Mickie James actively involved for a while, perhaps up until SummerSlam in the women's division. The veteran could compete in the mid-card division on SmackDown against stars like Giulia and Chelsea Green for another entertaining run in the company.

That said, the angle is entirely speculative. It will be interesting to see if Mickie James comes back this weekend. If she does, the WWE women's division will see a seismic shift ahead of SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer for the WWE column at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering day-to-day aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports writer. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE