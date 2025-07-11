WWE icon to return after 1261 days for Evolution title match following Nick Aldis decision? Exploring the possibility

WWE is set to host the second edition of Evolution this weekend in Atlanta. It will be a historic event dedicated to the women's division. Therefore, it becomes an important show not only for WWE but also for the female stars across all eras. Hence, a WWE icon might make her return this Sunday, perhaps after a major announcement by Nick Aldis on SmackDown tonight.
Mickie James could make her highly anticipated return at Evolution. Her last match in WWE was the Women's Royal Rumble Match, which took place on January 29, 2022. Despite some on-screen appearances in recent times, James has not competed in the WWE ring since then. Therefore, she could make her much-awaited in-ring return after 1261 days at the all-woman PLE.
Currently, all the women's titles on the main roster are being defended at the event, except for the Women's United States Title held by Giulia. Therefore, Nick Aldis could announce that The Beautiful Madness would defend her title in an open challenge against a surprise opponent at Evolution. This surprise opponent could be revealed as Mickie James during the show.
A clash with a WWE icon would give a major spotlight to Giulia at the big show, further fueling her momentum ahead of WWE SummerSlam. Moreover, Mickie James happens to be the wife of SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. Therefore, the veteran is on good terms with WWE. She even appeared during WWE's LFG show earlier this year to mentor the talents.
Additionally, considering the fact that James was a part of WWE's first-ever Evolution PLE, there is a high possibility that she could appear for the second edition as well. Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment.
Nick Aldis to bring back Mickie James for a full-time run after Evolution?
Mickie James has been one of the trailblazers of the women's revolution in WWE. She is known for her incredible character work and amazing in-ring skills in the world of professional wrestling. If Nick Aldis brings James back for Evolution, it could open the door for her full-time run in the company.
The chances of it happening are pretty high, considering that WWE's next PLE after this weekend will be SummerSlam. It will be the first-ever two-night edition of the show, and the company is expected to feature some high-profile matches on the card. Therefore, they need a lot of top stars to fill the show.
As a result, WWE could keep Mickie James actively involved for a while, perhaps up until SummerSlam in the women's division. The veteran could compete in the mid-card division on SmackDown against stars like Giulia and Chelsea Green for another entertaining run in the company.
That said, the angle is entirely speculative. It will be interesting to see if Mickie James comes back this weekend. If she does, the WWE women's division will see a seismic shift ahead of SummerSlam.
