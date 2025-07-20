WWE icon to turn heel after 547 days at SummerSlam and form new stable with Becky Lynch? Possibility explored

WWE SummerSlam is getting closer, and fans' excitement is increasing each day. The premium live event will feature some of the biggest stars in the industry, and several intriguing matches have been confirmed for the show. Additionally, a few surprises might also unfold to shape future storylines and make headlines.

A massive WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship match between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria is scheduled to take place at The Biggest Party of the Summer. Their rivalry started right after WrestleMania 41, when Lynch betrayed the star to turn heel and further capture the Women’s IC Title.

Both women have been involved in a feud since then, with Bayley also playing a key role, but she was seemingly taken out of the storyline after losing the No. 1 contender’s match to Valkyria on the July 14 episode of RAW. While The Role Model lost the chance to challenge Lynch, she could still make a big surprise to leave the world stunned.

The legend could make an appearance and help Lynch retain the title, taking the intriguing feud even further with a big twist. Bayley might turn heel for the first time since February 2, 2024, by distracting Valkyria and costing her the match at SummerSlam.

Furthermore, Bayley could then align herself with Becky Lynch to form one of the most legendary and dominant tag teams in women’s wrestling history. A team like this could further elevate the division's status and provide fans with some of the best storylines and matches in the future.

Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

Lyra Valkyria recently addressed Becky Lynch replacing WWE star Bayley

Former Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria addressed Becky Lynch's attack on Bayley to take her spot at WrestleMania. During an interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the star stated that Becky meant a lot to her and her wrestling career, so she loved teaming up with The Man.

However, the star found Lynch replacing Bayley very unfortunate, specifically when their tag team run had been incredible.

"It came at the expense of Bayley, which is a bit sad because we clicked so well as a tag team. So it was genuinely hard to have my 'Mania moment come at an expense. Becky is a big part of the reason I started wrestling. But it was the era of the four horsewomen in NXT. It wasn't just Becky; Bayley was a massive influence as well. So it did kind of taint how great it was knowing it was coming at her expense," Valkyria said. [H/T: CVV]

The massive feud between these three stars has taken on a number of twists and turns, and fans will now have to wait and see what WWE has in store for them at SummerSlam.

