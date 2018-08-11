Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/Impact News: Austin Aries and Current RAW Superstar enter a Twitter war.

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
678   //    11 Aug 2018, 15:44 IST

Au
Austin Aries

What's the story?

Current Impact World Champion and former WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently took a dig at RAW Superstar No Way Jose, to which Jose replied with a hilarious tweet.

In case you didn't know...

After spending years on the independent circuit and performing for top companies like ROH and TNA, Austin Aries finally joined WWE in 2016. He went to the NXT brand in March 2016 where he stayed till August of that year.

He then became a color commentator for 205 Live due to suffering a large orbital socket injury.

He made his main roster In-Ring debut as part of 205 Live in March 2017 and entered into a feud with the Cruiserweight Champion Neville. The two men put on a clinic at Wrestlemania at Wrestlemania 33.

However, Aries was released from the WWE soon after and became a free agent in October 2017.

Aries returned to Impact Wrestling in early 2018 and immediately became the World Champion defeated Eli Drake.

The heart of the matter

No Way Jose is currently a part of the RAW Roster and this is what Austin Aries had to say about him on Twitter:

Ahh yes, my reward after giving @WWENoWayJose the best feud and match of his @WWE career. My first meaningful win in @WWENXT and any equity I’d earned is immediately discredited. And what’s either guy done since? Great success?

Jose had the perfect response to Aries' snide remarks:


What's next?

Austin Aries is currently embroiled in a rivalry with Eddie Edwards and faced off against Edwards in a match for his World title in the latest episode of Impact.

It looks like the two will be feuding for foreseeable future and might even have another match at Bound For Glory in October.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

