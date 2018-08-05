Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/Impact Wrestling news: John Morrison talks about the possibility of a WWE return

Shiven Sachdeva
SENIOR ANALYST
News
7.30K   //    05 Aug 2018, 13:36 IST

Miz and M
Miz and Morrison

What's the story?

Johny Impact, formerly known as John Morrison during his run with WWE, recently spoke to CBS Local and talked about a possible return to WWE and a new season for Lucha Underground.

In case you didn't know...

John Morrison left the WWE IN 2012 as a former multi-time Tag Team Champion, IC Champion, and ECW Champion.

He has gone onto making a huge name for himself in promotions such as Lucha Underground- where he is a former LU Champion, AAA and Impact Wrestling.

Impact is currently a part of Lucha Underground as well as Impact Wrestling, where he was seen picking up a major win against Taiji Ishimori, Pete Williams and Fenix in a 4-way match at the Slammiversary PPV.

The heart of the matter

Here is what Johny had to say about a possible return to WWE:

"WWE is a great company. There is nothing specific on the horizon between me and them right now. I plan on staying with Lucha Underground for a while. As far as do I see anything on the horizon? Who knows. When I left WWE in 2012, I was planning on taking a year off, and now that’s turned into quite a while. But I couldn’t be happier outside of WWE right now, because of places like MLW, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Underground and independent promotions all over the place. There are a lot of really cool places to work outside of WWE, and I’m having a really great time doing that right now.” 

(H/T Credit: NoDq.com)

He also talked about if Luch Underground would have a season 5 and mentioned that everyone is on-board but nothing is certain as of now.

What's next?

Johny Impact will be seen on the reality show Survivor and only time will tell if he makes a return to WWE soon or not.

Would you like to see him back in WWE? comment below!

The Miz John Morrison
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
