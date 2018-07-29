WWE/Impact Wrestling News: SmackDown Superstar talks about facing Mick Foley in TNA, which version of Foley he'd like to face in WWE

WWE legend Mick Foley is a man of many faces inside the ring

What’s the story?

Speaking to Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles at the San Diego Comic Con, AJ Styles opened up on several topics.

Most prominently, Styles revealed which version of Mick Foley he’d like to face in the WWE.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the course of his storied career, Mick Foley performed for several notable professional wrestling promotions the world over—including TNA (now-Impact Wrestling), WCW, ECW and WWE to name a few.

Foley has also faced current WWE Champion AJ Styles back when the duo wrestled for Impact Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

Noelle Foley probed AJ Styles on a myriad of issues, and a question regarding WrestleMania dream matches subsequently arose.

Noelle noted that she was going to incorporate her father, WWE legend Mick Foley, into the question while probing Styles as to whom he’d like to face at WrestleMania.

In response to the aforementioned statement from Noelle, Styles stated—

“Well, I actually have been in the ring with your dad. Not at WrestleMania, but we went at it a couple of times.” (*addressing their matches in TNA/Impact Wrestling)

Additionally, Noelle asked Styles who he’d like to face out of the different versions of Mick Foley (Mankind, Cactus Jack, Dude Love & Mick Foley). Styles replied, stating—

“Cactus Jack, because that would be a good one. He’s like a lunatic. You never know, (he’s) even worse than Mankind I think.”

“I think Cactus Jack would be the guy I would want to go up against.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Furthermore, Styles explained that Mick Foley’s performances as Cactus Jack, especially in Japan, are what make Jack crazier than Mankind—owing to which he’d love to test himself against Cactus Jack.

What’s next?

Mick Foley is a WWE Hall-of-Famer, and is presently signed to the WWE as a commentator as well as on-screen personality.

On the other hand, AJ Styles is the reigning WWE Champion, and is set to defend his title against Samoa Joe at SummerSlam.

The WWE’s SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to transpire at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on August 19th.

What are your thoughts on AJ Styles’ statements regarding Mick Foley? Sound off in the comments!