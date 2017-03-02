WWE/Independent News: Kurt Angle praises Cody Rhodes ahead of their upcoming match

Kurt Angle is looking forward to his third and final match against Cody Rhodes this weekend.

by Mike Diaz News 02 Mar 2017, 18:23 IST

Kurt Angle is set to wrestle Cody Rhodes at an upcoming indie event, and he has nothing but praise for the son of the late-great WWE Hall Of Famer, Dusty Rhodes.

What’s the story?

Kurt Angle and Cody Rhodes are set to have their rubber match inside a steel cage at Friday’s WrestleFest XXI event in Waterbury, CT. The pair have split their last couple of encounters. Their feud inside the square circle will finally come to a close on Friday and Angle couldn’t be happier that he got the opportunity to work with Rhodes as he is winding down his pro wrestling career.

In case you didn’t know...

The pair’s initial meeting was in August at NEW’s Wrestling Under the Stars in Wappinger, NY, where Rhodes picked up the win. They locked horns once more at WhatCulture Pro Wrestling in Manchester, England two months later in October where Angle was victorious.

The heart of the matter:

Here’s what Angle had to say about getting to work with Rhodes (quotes courtesy of WrestlingNews.co):

“I always wanted to work with him, and I wanted to have at least one match with him. He was one of the top five guys in WWE that I had my eyes on to work with, and we were able to set this up as a best-of-three, and I’m very fortunate to be able to work with him.”

What’s next?

The third and final match between Angle and Rhodes should be one an emotional affair for both participants.

Sportskeeda’s take:

Angle and Rhodes going at it inside of a steel cage for the third and final time should be an excellent contest and a great sendoff match from the indies for Angle before he begins working for the WWE again after his Hall Of Fame induction.

