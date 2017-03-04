WWE/Independent News: Lita makes her in-ring return

Lita returned to the ring.

Multiple time WWE Women’s Champion and Hall of Famer, Lita

In some breaking news coming in courtesy of Four3Four, Lita returned to in-ring action last night in Joppa, Maryland. Rumors have been running rampant about the former Team Xtreme member returning to the ring. She has been reported to be training at several different places, and many fans thought she was preparing for a return to the WWE for one more match.

However, last night Lita made her comeback to the ring at an MCW Pro Wrestling show in Joppa, Maryland. Lita was appearing as advertised for an autograph signing, but later announced that she was going to be competing in an eight-person tag team match with her partners The Bruiser and The Hell Cats in order to take on, “The Winner’s Circle.

The fans went nuts at the announcement, but it wasn’t believed that Lita would be quite involved in the match. That ended up being false, as she wrestled and took some bumps, as well as landing some of her signature spots, including a big Snap DDT and the Twist of Fate!

Can we take this as an indication of the legendary star’s return to the WWE ring sooner than later? It can’t be ruled out at this point, as we just don’t have enough information. We hope that she’s gone one more match in her on the big stage, as she would mesh well with any of the new crop of female wrestlers such as Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Becky Lynch or Alexa Bliss.

Check out the video of her hitting the Twist of Fate below: