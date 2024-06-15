WWE indicates controversial star spotted on SmackDown after 6 years: Is it real or fake?

The final stop before Clash at the Castle has concluded with the recent episode of SmackDown. This edition of the blue brand featured high-profile segments and matches that heightened excitement among fans for the Scotland Premium Live event. However, following the show, former WWE star Enzo Amore was spotted on WWE's official website under the banner of the latest SmackDown episode.

As of now, this can be verified by visiting WWE's official site and navigating to the SmackDown tab. The clip titled SmackDown highlights: June 14, 2024, prominently features Enzo Amore in the thumbnail, being carried by referees backstage. This has surprised many fans due to the controversies surrounding Enzo Amore and his strained relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment.

Check the screenshot of the same below:

WWE featured Enzo Amore in the cover image of tonight's SD highlight video [Photo credits: WWE.com]

However, it is important to clarify that Enzo Amore did not actually appear or make an appearance on this episode of WWE SmackDown. The presence of the thumbnail image on the site is almost certainly an error by the WWE team. It is very likely that once the technical team of the Stamford-based promotion becomes aware of this mistake, it will be promptly corrected.

For those unfamiliar, Enzo's last match in WWE was on January 21, 2018, where he defeated Cedric Alexander in a Cruiserweight Championship match, with Nia Jax serving as the special guest referee. This was nearly six years ago, and WWE has not featured him or referenced him since that time.

WWE introduced a new feature in the latest episode of SmackDown

Plenty of noteworthy events unfolded during the latest episode of Friday Night. However, one aspect that captured fans' attention was the introduction of the decibel meter during the segment featuring Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles.

This decibel meter measures the volume of the live crowd in the venue, indicating the intensity of their chants and cheers. This is a new addition for WWE broadcasts, unlike anything seen before. This decibel meter addition also received mixed reactions from the fans on the internet.

Previously, at Backlash: France, WWE highlighted how the electrifying crowd broke some loud decibel records with their energy. Now, it appears Triple H wants television viewers at home to experience this live atmosphere and witness the passionate support of international fans for the Stamford-based promotion.

This move could potentially encourage fans to amplify their chants and surpass previous decibel levels set by other crowds.

It remains to be seen whether Triple H will continue this feature in future international shows or if it was a one-time addition for tonight's episode of the Blue brand.