WWE/Indie News: Adam Cole set to defend the NXT North American Championship against top Independent star at Evolve Wrestling

At Evolve 107 Cole has to go through his toughest opponent till date!

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 12 Jun 2018, 16:52 IST 731 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE's association with rival promotions continues...

What’s the story?

As recently confirmed by WWE and Evolve Wrestling, WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is all set to defend his championship belt at an upcoming Evolve Wrestling show against Independent standout Walter.

In case you didn’t know…

Current PWG World Champion Big Van Walter is arguably one of the most talented big men currently working on the Independent circuit and is most notably known for his hard-hitting in-ring style.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.

The Austrian native made his Professional Wrestling debut in 2005 and has been notably working for promotions such as wXw, PROGRESS Wrestling, PWG, and Evolve Wrestling as well.

The heart of the matter

Since becoming the inaugural NXT North American Champion at TakeOver: New Orleans, Adam Cole along with his Undisputed Era faction have been on a roll on NXT, however, it now looks like ‘The Panama City Playboy’ will have to go through his toughest challenger till date as he is all set to set his North American Title against Indie superstar Walter at the upcoming Evolve 107 show.

NXT #NorthAmericanChampion @AdamColePro will defend his title against WALTER at EVOLVE 107! https://t.co/YKMDfcG8oW — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 11, 2018

Walter, who earlier this year competed at WrestleMania 34 Axxess, now has the chance of becoming a triple champion as he is already in possession of the PWG World Title and the Defiant Wrestling Internet Championship as well.

In addition, Cole will also be without the services of his fellow Undisputed Era stablemates Roderick Strong and Kyle O’Reilly, thus, meaning that the leader of The Undisputed Era will be on his own against the fierce Big Van Walter.

What’s next?

Evolve 107 takes place at the Melrose Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 24 and will also feature several other Independent stars including current WWN Champion Austin Theory defending his title belt as well against another standout performer in Matt Riddle, who is the current Evolve Wrestling Champion.

Who do you think will win this match for their promotion? Let us know in the comments section below.