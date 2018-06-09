WWE/Indie News: Adam Cole to defend the NXT North American Championship at the upcoming Evolve Wrestling show

Adam Cole is heading to Evolve Wrestling.

Adam Cole is the current NXT North American Champion

What’s the story?

As confirmed by WWE on their social media sites and official website, current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is apparently set to head down to Evolve Wrestling and defend his championship belt at the forthcoming Evolve 107 event.

In case you didn’t know…

Earlier this year, at NXT TakeOver: New Orleans, WWE NXT crowned it’s first ever North American Champion when six top superstars in EC3, Ricochet, The Velveteen Dream, Killian Dain, Lars Sullivan, and eventual winner Adam Cole competed in a six-way ladder match, in order to decide which superstar gets the right to call himself the first ever WWE NXT North American Champion.

As noted, by the end of a brutal contest it was the leader of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole who became the first WWE NXT North American Champion.

The heart of the matter

Current NXT North American Champion Adam Cole is certainly living up to the term ‘fighting champion’, as the co-founder of The Undisputed Era is now all set to head to Evolve Wrestling later this month and defend the WWE NXT North American Championship at Evolve 107.

NXT #NorthAmericanChampion @AdamColePro will be coming to EVOLVE on June 24th in Melrose, MA for a title defense. Opponent will be announced this Monday. Tix & info at: https://t.co/5xJjIQc26h pic.twitter.com/b7XX4ZOiil — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2018

WWE, as we all know, is in a working relationship with top Independent promotions Evolve and PROGRESS Wrestling and Cole’s title defense for Evolve 107 definitely proves to be the latest example of WWE’s current working relationship with Evolve.

What’s next?

Adam Cole’s next title challenger and Evolve 107 opponent is apparently yet to be announced and will seemingly be confirmed by this coming Monday.

The Evolve 107 show will take place at the Melrose Memorial Hall on Sunday, the 24th of June and furthermore, several other matches and top Indie wrestling stars have also been confirmed to appear at Evolve 107.

Current Evolve Wrestling Champion Matt Riddle and WWN Champion Austin Theory are both set to appear at the show, with the latter scheduled to defend his title belt as well. In addition, current PWG Champion and quite possibly the next PROGRESS Wrestling Champion Walter will also be in action as well.

