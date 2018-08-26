Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE/Indie News: Cody Rhodes and Matt Jackson claim that they miss Neville

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.30K   //    26 Aug 2018, 16:14 IST

Cody Rhodes (as Stardust) competing against Neville in WWE
Cody Rhodes (as Stardust) competing against Neville in WWE

What's the story?

Ring of Honor superstar and Independent circuit standout, Cody Rhodes, recently took it to his official Twitter handle in order to note that he is one of the many superstars who apparently misses former WWE Star Neville.

In case you didn't know...

On 10th of October 2017, several notable sources reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw and subsequently also appeared to have quit the promotion as well.

On 13 November, a new report stated that there had been "positive discussions" between Neville and WWE with some in the company believing he could be on his way back. But in January 2018 a new report from Fightful.com reported that WWE had Neville's contract and thus keeping him with the company till a release was agreed upon.

The heart of the matter

Since walking out of the WWE last year, Neville is yet to appear or compete for any wrestling promotion around the globe. In a recent tweet, former Ring of Honor World Champion and Neville's former WWE colleague Cody Rhodes claimed to have missed the former 'King of The Cruiserweights'.

This is what Cody had to say about Neville:

In response to Cody's tweet, his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Matt Jackson (one half of The Young Bucks) also stated that he misses Neville and also seemed to be in contact with the former NXT Champion.

What's next?

On 24th August, it was reported that Neville was apparently not under WWE contract anymore and is free to work for other promotions around the world as well. Now with that being said, there is now definitely a positive chance of seeing Neville compete under Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling for that matter, in the near future.

Or could we possibly witness Neville show up at All In as well? You never know! 

Will Neville show up in the upcoming All In event? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Topics you might be interested in:
Independent Wrestling The Young Bucks Bullet Club Cody Rhodes Neville
Soumik Datta
ANALYST
Imagine being arrested because of a drug dog what a betrayal ohhhhh nooooo
WWE/ROH News: Cody Rhodes on CM Punk possibly appearing...
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Paul Heyman praises Cody Rhodes and The...
RELATED STORY
ROH/Indie News: Cody Rhodes teases a potential location...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Ryback on WWE's $1 billion deal, "All In", and...
RELATED STORY
Indie/All-In Rumor Mill: Details on rumored Kenny Omega...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks reveal why they...
RELATED STORY
ROH/NJPW News: Cody Rhodes teases huge announcement ahead...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Cody Rhodes is set to make history at All In
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Arrow actor Stephen Amell to compete in his...
RELATED STORY
Indie News: Cody Rhodes set to challenge for the historic...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us