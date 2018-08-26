WWE/Indie News: Cody Rhodes and Matt Jackson claim that they miss Neville

Cody Rhodes (as Stardust) competing against Neville in WWE

What's the story?

Ring of Honor superstar and Independent circuit standout, Cody Rhodes, recently took it to his official Twitter handle in order to note that he is one of the many superstars who apparently misses former WWE Star Neville.

In case you didn't know...

On 10th of October 2017, several notable sources reported that former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw and subsequently also appeared to have quit the promotion as well.

On 13 November, a new report stated that there had been "positive discussions" between Neville and WWE with some in the company believing he could be on his way back. But in January 2018 a new report from Fightful.com reported that WWE had Neville's contract and thus keeping him with the company till a release was agreed upon.

The heart of the matter

Since walking out of the WWE last year, Neville is yet to appear or compete for any wrestling promotion around the globe. In a recent tweet, former Ring of Honor World Champion and Neville's former WWE colleague Cody Rhodes claimed to have missed the former 'King of The Cruiserweights'.

This is what Cody had to say about Neville:

I miss Neville https://t.co/fTlGAA3pxa — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 23, 2018

In response to Cody's tweet, his fellow Bullet Club stablemate Matt Jackson (one half of The Young Bucks) also stated that he misses Neville and also seemed to be in contact with the former NXT Champion.

Me too. I talked to him the other day. He’s good. — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) August 23, 2018

What's next?

On 24th August, it was reported that Neville was apparently not under WWE contract anymore and is free to work for other promotions around the world as well. Now with that being said, there is now definitely a positive chance of seeing Neville compete under Ring of Honor or New Japan Pro Wrestling for that matter, in the near future.

Or could we possibly witness Neville show up at All In as well? You never know!

