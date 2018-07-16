Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/Indie News: Cody Rhodes provides an update on Enzo Amore possibly appearing at All In 

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.15K   //    16 Jul 2018, 04:36 IST

Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes

What’s the story?

During a recent Q&A session on Twitter, Ring of Honor superstar Cody Rhodes discussed a host of topics on social media and also went on to confirm the current status of former WWE superstar Enzo Amore for Cody’s upcoming self-financed wrestling event All In.

In case you didn’t know...

Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore was fired from the WWE earlier in the year, amid rape allegations that were made public regarding the former 205 Live star prior to Monday Night Raw’s 25th Anniversary show.

Following his departure from the WWE, Amore has gone on to pursue a career in the Rap music industry, where he has been highly successful so far, to say the least.

The heart of the matter

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ self-financed All In event is bound to be one of the major wrestling shows of all time and is arguably going to be the biggest non-WWE event inside the United States of America.

So far, several top names from Ring of Honor Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling have all been confirmed to appear at All In, however, as per a recent tweet from Cody Rhodes, former WWE superstar Enzo Amore is apparently indeed not going to be making any sort of appearance at All In, later this year.

What’s next?

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks’ All In event will take place on the 1st of September, 2018, at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois and so far several top names such as the likes of Kazuchika Okada, Rey Mysterio, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Tessa Blanchard, and Pentagon Jr. have all been confirmed to appear at the first ever All In show.

Meanwhile, on the other hand, Enzo Amore will be making his return to the Pro Wrestling industry on August 17th at House of Glory’s High Intensity 7 show.

Independent Wrestling Cody Rhodes Enzo Amore
