WWE/Indie News: Dean Ambrose spotted at a monumental non-WWE event during WrestleMania weekend

What's the story?

One of the best parts about WrestleMania weekend is the fact that almost every single major Independent promotion decides to run a show in the particular chosen location for WWE's biggest annual event of the year.

Similarly, Game Changer Wrestling was also in New Jersey for the weekend and ran their second annual Bloodsport show earlier today. One man, in particular, who was spotted attending the event was none other than former WWE Champion, Dean Ambrose.

In case you didn't know...

Following a run of almost eight years with WWE, former World Champion, Dean Ambrose shockingly announced earlier this year that his time with WWE has indeed come to an end, as 'The Lunatic Fringe' confirmed that he would be leaving the company following WrestleMania 35.

Ambrose would notify the WWE management that he was rather not willing to sign a new contract extension with the company after being seemingly treated 'poorly' by the creative team.

And, shortly afterward, WWE themselves would take to Twitter and confirm that Ambrose was indeed on his way out of the company after the culmination of 'Mania 35.

The heart of the matter

GCW Josh Barnett's Bloodsport took the Pro Wrestling universe by storm, thanks to the outstanding show which they put up earlier today in New Jersey.

With the likes of Killer Kross, Frank Mir, Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Jonathan Gresham all competing on the card, fans in attendance were treated to some of the hardest hitting and stiffest in-ring wrestling they had witnessed in a while.

Timothy Thatcher in the ring at Bloodsport and William Regal (and Dean Ambrose) are having a close, close look.



Hmmmm... pic.twitter.com/tZx3DjyZ2j — WrestleChat (@WrestleChatNet) April 4, 2019

The show itself was main evented by two of the best shoot style wrestlers of all time in Minoru Suzuki and Josh Barnett and one man who surely did tend to enjoy the show was Dean Ambrose. The soon to be a free agent was spotted in attendance on Thursday afternoon's show along with NXT GM, William Regal as well.

What's next?

Dean Ambrose is currently not scheduled to have a match at WrestleMania 35, therefore, him visiting these Indie shows and rather having a good time for himself is totally understandable.

After all, Ambrose himself is a former CZW Champion and I'd totally expect him to enjoy shoot style wrestling that was presented by GCW earlier today.

