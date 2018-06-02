WWE/Indie News: Former ECW star found dead in apparent murder-suicide

The husband and wife duo was found dead by the police in the living room.

Rockin Rebel with a Championship

What's the story?

An apparent murder-suicide could again be rocking the foundations of the wrestling world, with former ECW wrestler, Rockin Rebel, and his wife found dead in their home. CBS Philadelphia reported that the police were investigating what appeared to be a murder-suicide after a man and a woman were found dead in their Chester County home.

Reports by PW Insider and Wrestling Inc have confirmed the identity of the man as 52-year-old Chuck Williams, known in the Indies and ECW as 'Rockin Rebel'.

In case you didn't know...

Rebel had made his professional wrestling debut in1988. WWE Hall of Famers, The Rock 'n' Roll Express trained Rebel. He was best known for his work in the ECW and the CZW promotion.

Rebel was a North-East legend and a North-East wrestling veteran. He was inducted into the Mid-Penn Wrestling Alliance Hall of Fame in 2015.

One of the most infamous wrestling related murder-suicides involved another former ECW legend, Chris Benoit.

The heart of the matter

The incident remains under investigation. The perpetrator and other details of the investigation have not been revealed. Social media have conflicting reports on the incident, with some claiming the wife as the perpetrator, while others claimed Rebel was responsible.

CBS reported that the authorities were called to the home after 6:30 am in the morning when family members found the bodies and called 911. The preliminary investigation pointed to a murder-suicide, and the police said there were no suspects.

According to the police, children were inside the home but were unharmed.

According to neighbours, the family kept to themselves, although there could have been marital problems. CBS Philadelphia reported comments about the family from a neighbour.

"There were arguments between the parents and they were loud and the language used was extremely nasty."

What's next?

The investigation is still underway, and details about the incident have not been released.

You can see the report below:

