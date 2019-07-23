WWE/Indie News: Former superstar loses first match in two years, no longer champion

PAC departed from WWE in 2018

What's the story?

In the lead-up to All Elite Wrestling's ALL OUT event, former WWE superstar PAC (formerly known as Neville) has lost his first match in almost two years, as he was recently defeated for his Open the Dream Gate Championship by Ben-K.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to AEW: Double or Nothing, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion PAC was pulled off All Elite Wrestling's debut show due to reported creative differences with the promotion. In the process, PAC's highly awaited singles match against Hangman Page was also nixed at the very last minute, as the two men faced each other at UK's WrestleGate promotion in Nottingham, England.

PAC eventually was also pulled from the Fyter Fest card where he was scheduled for yet another highly-awaited match, as he was set to team up with The Lucha Brothers for a match against The Elite. The former WWE star was replaced by Laredo Kid, who teamed up with Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix in a losing effort against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

The heart of the matter

With PAC pulling out of two back-to-back AEW events, fans initially thought that the former his career in All Elite Wrestling was over before it had even begun. However, in a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, The Young Bucks claimed that they certainly would love to work with PAC in AEW and were hoping to make things work between the two parties.

At the recently-concluded Kobe World Pro-Wrestling Festival, PAC lost his Open the Dream Gate Championship to Ben-K in a back-and-forth match where The Bastard's fellow RED stablemates had also interfered but couldn't help him star retain the title.

Having won the title back in December from Masato Yoshino, PAC's reign came to an end at 229 days. With this defeat, maybe we could finally witness The Bastard make his debut for AEW.

What's next?

AEW: ALL OUT takes place on the 31st of August where PAC's initial AEW opponent Hangman Page will be facing Chris Jericho in order to crown the first AEW World Champion. Will PAC make his presence known at the event? Only time will tell.