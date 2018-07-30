WWE/Indie News: Former WWE Intercontinental Champion reveals whether he will return to in-ring competition or not

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.09K // 30 Jul 2018, 02:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Stu Bennett has apparently not given up on a return to in-ring competition

What's the story?

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Stu Bennett aka Wade Barrett was recently in conversation with Mirror Sport, in order to promote the relaunch of ITV's World of Sport Wrestling.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

During the interview, Barrett discussed a host of topics, including a potential return to in-ring competition in the near future.

In case you didn't know...

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Wade Barrett was formerly considered as one of the brightest prospects to ever emerge from WWE's developmental brand NXT. Barrett, who initially made his WWE main roster debut as the leader of the Nexus faction, eventually went on to attain a ton of success in the company, having won the prestigious WWE IC Title for a total of five times.

However, since his release from the WWE in 2016, Barrett has rather been focusing on various managerial roles for several UK based promotions, most notably for Defiant Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Mirror Sport recently, Stu Bennett revealed his thoughts on a potential return to the in-ring competition in the near future, after having spent almost two years mostly as a commentator or as an authority figure on the Independent circuit.

After having wrestled for almost 14-15 years, Bennett is now willing to take some time off from the squared circle due to various reasons. However, the former WWE King of the Ring winner will definitely make a return to in-ring competition at some point down the line, in the future. (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

"I'm on a bit of a career sabbatical at the moment. I wrestled for 14 or 15 years. I've got a bunch of injuries, I'm tired, I'm getting old, I'm getting some grey hair now. I promise you, Morgan, that at some point I will be back in the ring and maybe that will take place in WOS. We'll have to see."

What's next?

Stu Bennett is currently serving as an authority figure for WOS and Defiant Wrestling as well and apparently, the 37-year-old will continue to do so.