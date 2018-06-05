WWE/Indie News: Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett wins World Championship in Mexico

This definitely comes in as a huge surprise for the entire Pro Wrestling world.

Jeff Jarrett has taken AAA by storm

What’s the story?

In the recent turn of shocking events in Mexico, WWE Hall of Famer and former Intercontinental Champion Jeff Jarrett won the Lucha Libre AAA Mega Championship in a match also involving Jarrett’s former WWE colleague Rey Mysterio Jr.

In case you didn’t know…

Jeff Jarrett initially made his debut for AAA back in the year 2004 and shortly after his debut for the company, Double J would go on to win the 2004 Rey de Reyes Tournament. Over the course of the next two years, Jarrett would go on to make several sporadic appearances for AAA as a member of the heel stable La Legion Extranjera, before the working relationship between AAA and TNA eventually came to an end.

In 2010, after TNA restarted their working relationship with AAA, Jarrett once again made his return to the latter promotion and on this occasion, the former WWE IC Champion subsequently went on to join Konnan’s heel faction La Sociedad.

The heart of the matter

This past Sunday in Monterrey, Mexico, WWE Hall of Famer and GFW founder Jeff Jarrett made his surprise second return to AAA at Verano de Escandalo where he eventually unmasked himself as the new leader of the MAD stable and also went on to insert himself into the AAA Mega Championship match between Rey Wagner and Rey Mysterio Jr., which was seemingly the main event on the evening.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Jarrett eventually went on to win the match and the championship belt, following a three count from special guest referee La Parka, who ultimately would remove his mask to reveal himself to be none other than Konnan, as Jarrett once again affiliated himself with the former and joined the MAD stable, which also currently consists the likes of Juventud Guerrera, Killer Kross, and Teddy Hart.

What’s next?

Jeff Jarrett is now in his second reign as AAA Mega Champion, with his first reign coming back in 2011, which was also under the alliance of Konnan.

Jarrett is now expected to hold the championship belt for the time being, as he also looks forward to representing the MAD faction in Mexico.