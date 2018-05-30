WWE/Indie News: Io Shirai reportedly set to depart from Stardom

Will The Ace of Stardom finally sign with the WWE?

Io Shirai

What’s the story?

In a recent blog post, top Japanese female Pro Wrestler Io Shirai seemingly confirmed that she has indeed decided to depart from her home promotion of World Wonder Ring Stardom and will be leaving the company very soon in order to pursue the next goal in her Professional Wrestling career.

In case you didn’t know…

Io Shirai is one of the most popular Japanese female wrestlers of all time, who is currently working under Japanese Joshi Puroresu promotion of World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she is also considered as the “ace” of the promotion.

Shirai, who has been working for Stardom for almost eight years now, is a record six-time Artist of Stardom Champion and is a former Wonder of Stardom Champion as well. The 27-year-old has previously held numerous other championships in Stardom such as the Goddess of Stardom Championship, High-Speed Championship, SWA Championship, and the World of Stardom Title and has pretty much won it all under the Stardom banner.

In her professional wrestling career, Shirai has also worked in Mexico where she competed for Lucha Libre Triple-A and Lucha Underground as well, as part of the Black Lotus Triad faction along with WWE superstar Kairi Sane and Mayu Iwatani.

The heart of the matter

Earlier on Tuesday morning, Stardom superstar Io Shirai confirmed in a blog post that she is apparently set to finish up her remaining dates with World Wonder Ring Stardom on the 17th of June, 2018.

Shirai, who was originally scheduled to compete at the first annual WWE Mae Young Classic Tournament, is reportedly set to finish her career in Stardom later next month at the Korakuen Hall, where she will compete for the one final time.

"I'm going to leave Stardom for the next step in my pro wrestling career. My last match with Stardom will be on June 17th at Korakuen Hall."- Shirai’s blog post read.

As noted, it was recently also reported by Tokyo Sports that Shirai will be heading to WWE after her last show for Stardom and will finally sign a contract with the company, after failing her medicals last spring.

What’s next?

Io Shirai is currently expected to make her WWE debut as part of the upcoming WWE: Mae Young Classic II, which takes place later this year.

