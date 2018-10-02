WWE/Indie News: Neville makes his return to Pro Wrestling with Dragon Gate

Welcome back PAC!

What's the story?

At tonight's Dragon Gate show at the Korakuen Hall, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville finally made his much-awaited return to Pro Wrestling, when he was revealed as the newest member of R.E.D!

IT'S PAC!



PAC IS BACK WITH DRAGON GATE!



PAC HAS JOINED R.E.D.!#DragonGate pic.twitter.com/u46oG394u4 — 💀Ündead DaveBoy🎃 (@David_Stepp) October 2, 2018

In case you didn't know...

In late 2017, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville had reportedly walked out of the WWE during an episode of Monday Night Raw, and subsequently also appeared to have quit the WWE as well.

On 13th November, despite a report claiming that there had been "positive discussions" between the WWE and Neville, the former self-proclaimed King of The Cruiserweights never went on to make his return to in-ring competition for the WWE.

On 24 August 2018, Neville's departure from the WWE was finally confirmed, as he was released from his contract, and was free to work for other notable promotions around the globe.

The heart of the matter

After several months of rumors surrounding his future in Professional Wrestling, former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville finally made his much-awaited return to in-ring competition earlier today, at the iconic Korakuen Hall, as part of his former promotion - Dragon Gate.

R.E.D. ARROW!!!!



PAC SPOILS SHINGO TAKAGI'S FINAL DRAGON GATE MATCH IN TOKYO!#DragonGate pic.twitter.com/LG9fSCxKdL — 💀Ündead DaveBoy🎃 (@David_Stepp) October 2, 2018

On the first day of Dragon Gate's Gate of Victory earlier today, Neville made his return to the Japanese promotion for the first time in six years, as he finally revealed himself as the mysterious X character, aligning himself with Yasushi Kanda's R.E.D faction.

#PAC (@WWENeville) is back!#PAC has made his return to Dragon Gate!



When will he be back in the UK only time will tell! pic.twitter.com/JxvKUhoImi — HASHTAG WRESTLING (@HashtagWrest) October 2, 2018

In his first match back in Dragon Gate, Neville teamed up with new stablemate Eita Kobayashi, as he pinned the departing Shingo Takagi with a Red Arrow, as the latter is now all set to make his way out of Dragon Gate.

It's a chaotic atmosphere in Korakuen Hall as every faction has come out to confront the returning Pac! #DragonGate pic.twitter.com/NF52uB8tY9 — 💀Ündead DaveBoy🎃 (@David_Stepp) October 2, 2018

However, following Neville's (Pac) triumphant return to Dragon Gate, every single faction on the roster made their way out to the ring, and confronted the returning Pac.

What's next?

Now that Neville has made his return to Pro Wrestling with Dragon Gate, his chances of joining The Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling is pretty unlikely. And fans also shouldn't expect Neville as the newest member (or another Mr. X on this occasion) of Los Ingobernables de Japon as well.

Anyway, welcome back Neville, its been a long time coming!

