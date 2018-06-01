Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

WWE/Indie News: NXT Superstar set to return to PROGRESS Wrestling to challenge for a championship belt 

PROGRESS' Chapter 71 is shaping up to be a huge event!

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News 01 Jun 2018, 05:19 IST
786
Nixon Newell
Nixon Newell

What’s the story?

As confirmed by PROGRESS Wrestling earlier today on their official social media sites, NXT superstar Nixon Newell (Also known as Steffanie Newell) is all set to make a grand return to PROGRESS Wrestling later this month.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn’t know…

Nixon Newell was initially set to compete in WWE’s first annual Mae Young Classic Tournament last year, but due to an unfortunate ACL injury, the former and inaugural WCPW Women’s Champion had to pull out of the competition.

However, in April of 2018, Newell finally made her return to NXT, when she competed at an NXT Live Event, teaming up with Dakota Kai in order to defeat the duo of Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne and as of May 2018, Newell has also apparently competed in the latest set of NXT Tapings as well.

The heart of the matter

After successfully winning the PROGRESS Women’s Championship off inaugural champion Toni Storm at PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 69, new champion Jinny Couture is now all set to defend her championship belt for the very first time at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 71: Feeling Called Progress. For her first opponent, Jinny will now have to go through ‘The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard’ Nixon Newell.

Newell, who previously competed for PROGRESS Wrestling in 2016, will make her return to PROGRESS for the first time in a long period of time and also becomes the latest act from NXT to compete for PROGRESS Wrestling in recent weeks, following the return of Kassius Ohno, who recently competed at the SSS16.

What’s next?

PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 71 will take place next Sunday in Sheffield and tickets for the event are currently available here.

As of right now, several other matches have also been confirmed for the show with the inclusion of Travis Banks and T.K. Cooper teaming up against the duo of WALTER and Jack Sexsmith.

How will Nixon Newell fare in PROGRESS Wrestling? Tell us your opinion in the comments below!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

WWE NXT
WWE News: Tye Dillinger makes a surprise return to NXT 
RELATED STORY
WWE/Indie News: Keith Lee sends a farewell message to...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Drew McIntyre sends out an advance warning to...
RELATED STORY
SK's Take on the new NXT North American Championship belt
RELATED STORY
5-to-shine: Predicting the next 5 NXT Superstars to move...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Triple H unveils NXT North American...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: NXT Superstar to get an even...
RELATED STORY
5 NXT dream matches for Daniel Bryan’s return
RELATED STORY
WWE NXT 2/28/2018 Scorecard: Life Without Johnny Wrestling
RELATED STORY
WWE News: John Cena has some high praises for a certain...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...