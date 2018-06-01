WWE/Indie News: NXT Superstar set to return to PROGRESS Wrestling to challenge for a championship belt

PROGRESS' Chapter 71 is shaping up to be a huge event!

Nixon Newell

What’s the story?

As confirmed by PROGRESS Wrestling earlier today on their official social media sites, NXT superstar Nixon Newell (Also known as Steffanie Newell) is all set to make a grand return to PROGRESS Wrestling later this month.

In case you didn’t know…

Nixon Newell was initially set to compete in WWE’s first annual Mae Young Classic Tournament last year, but due to an unfortunate ACL injury, the former and inaugural WCPW Women’s Champion had to pull out of the competition.

However, in April of 2018, Newell finally made her return to NXT, when she competed at an NXT Live Event, teaming up with Dakota Kai in order to defeat the duo of Reina Gonzalez and Vanessa Borne and as of May 2018, Newell has also apparently competed in the latest set of NXT Tapings as well.

The heart of the matter

After successfully winning the PROGRESS Women’s Championship off inaugural champion Toni Storm at PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 69, new champion Jinny Couture is now all set to defend her championship belt for the very first time at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 71: Feeling Called Progress. For her first opponent, Jinny will now have to go through ‘The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard’ Nixon Newell.

Newell, who previously competed for PROGRESS Wrestling in 2016, will make her return to PROGRESS for the first time in a long period of time and also becomes the latest act from NXT to compete for PROGRESS Wrestling in recent weeks, following the return of Kassius Ohno, who recently competed at the SSS16.

What’s next?

PROGRESS Wrestling’s Chapter 71 will take place next Sunday in Sheffield and tickets for the event are currently available here.

As of right now, several other matches have also been confirmed for the show with the inclusion of Travis Banks and T.K. Cooper teaming up against the duo of WALTER and Jack Sexsmith.

