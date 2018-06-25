WWE/Indie News: Rey Mysterio talks about a potential opponent for All In

Who do you think the former WWE World Champion should square-off against at All In?

Rey Mysterio is slated to compete at All In

What’s the story?

During a recent appearance on The Ross Report, WWE veteran and legendary luchador wrestler Rey Mysterio spoke about his upcoming appearance at Cody Rhodes’ self-financed Pro Wrestling event All In.

In case you didn’t know…

Ring of Honor superstars Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks are on the verge of hosting the biggest Independent wrestling event of all time, All In, which will seat a total of 10,000 people and is bound to be one of the most historic Pro Wrestling shows of all time.

Within these past few months, the likes of Rey Mysterio and other top NJPW superstars such as Kazuchika Okada, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and The Bullet Club have all been confirmed to appear at All In.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with legendary Pro Wrestling commentator Jim Ross, former WWE World Champion Rey Mysterio discussed a host of topics including a potential opponent for his forthcoming appearance at All In.

According to Mysterio, he stated that he currently has no sort of clue regarding his opponent for All In, but certainly knows for the fact that The Young Bucks and Cody definitely have been cooking up something good for the ‘Master of the 619’.

In addition, Mysterio also claimed that he’s been in contact with both Cody and The Bucks, who have also allowed Mysterio himself to choose a potential opponent for All In. (H/T: ProWrestling.com)

“I don’t have a clue yet [about an All In opponent]. I’m sure they have something good cooked up because they’ve been doing this very methodical and just the way they announced the show, the way they’ve announced talent little by little. It’s a good strategy, so I’m sure they have a good show lined up. I’ve been in contact with both the Bucks and Cody, so they’re letting me choose as well. They’re throwing some stuff around. But, at the end of the day, whatever we think the fans are going to love the most, that’s what we want to give them.”

What’s next?

All In is scheduled to take place on the 1st of September and so far only one match has been seemingly confirmed, that is a title vs title match between Cody Rhodes and Nick Aldis.