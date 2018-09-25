Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE/Indie News: Top WWE superstars set to headline Progress Wrestling Show

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
49   //    25 Sep 2018, 22:07 IST

PROGRESS Chapter 76 is going to be historic
PROGRESS Chapter 76 is going to be historic

What's the story?

Top Independent British Wrestling promotion Progress Wrestling are all set to host the biggest Indie Wrestling show in the United Kingdom in 30 years, as the promotion prepares for their debut show at the historic Wembley Arena.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In case you didn't know...

Progress Wrestling- often shortened as PROGRESS- is a British Wrestling promotion which was first established in the year 2011 by comedian Jim Smallman.

Throughout these past few years, PROGRESS has established itself as one of the most prominent British Wrestling promotions of all time and several top names likef Finn Balor, Adam Cole, Tommaso Ciampa, Samoa Joe, Roderick Strong, and others have competed for the promotion.

In 2016, PROGRESS initially started working with other notable promotions such as Smash Wrestling and wXw, meanwhile, the promotion also developed a working relationship with WWE as well.

The heart of the matter

With Progress Wrestling is all set to host its biggest ever show since the promotion's inception in 2011 at the SSE Arena in Wembley, London. Jim Smallman's company is now all set to deliver on the big stage with a stacked card on display, featuring some of the finest talents from all around the globe.

As noted, PROGRESS' on-going working relationship with the WWE also comes in handy, as several top WWE superstars, including current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and newest NXT signee Matt Riddle will all be in action on the night.

With that said, below is the full match card for PROGRESS Chapter 76: Hello Wembley:

#1. Mark Haskins vs Matt Riddle- Riddle's last Independent appearance

#2. Doug Williams vs Trent Seven- PROGRESS Atlas Championship

#3. Bandido & Flamita (c) vs The 198 (Flash Morgan Webster & “Wild Boar” Mike Hitchman vs CCKampf (Chris Brookes & Timothy Thatcher) vs Sexy Starr (David Starr & Jack Sexsmith) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) vs Anti Fun Police (Chief Deputy Dunne & Los Federales Santos Junior) vs Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) vs Connor Mills & Maverick Mayhew- Thunderbastards PROGRESS Tag Team Championships

#4. Jimmy Havoc vs Paul Robinson- No DQ Grudge Match

#5. Pete Dunne vs Ilja Dragunov

#6. Jinny (c) vs Toni Storm vs Millie McKenzie- PROGRESS Women's Championship

#7. Eddie Dennis vs Mark Andrews- TLC Match

#8. Walter vs Tyler Bate- PROGRESS World Championship

What's next?

Progress Chapter 76: Hello Wembley takes place this Sunday at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
