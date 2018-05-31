WWE/Indie News: The Young Bucks on which WWE Superstars they'd like to work with at All In

Matt and Nick reveal which WWE star they'd like to have for All In.

Soumik Datta ANALYST News 31 May 2018, 23:02 IST 771 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Bucks have revealed that they'd like to team up with AJ Styles for All In

What’s the story?

During a recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 1,2,360 podcast, Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, discussed their upcoming historic self-financed Pro Wrestling event All In.

Among other things, The Bucks most notably spoke regarding an interesting topic, when both Matt and Nick revealed which WWE Superstar they’d apparently like to work and team up with for All In.

In case you didn’t know…

After having a confrontation with The Observer’s Dave Meltzer in 2017, The Young Bucks along with their fellow ROH colleague Cody Rhodes decided to organize a big, self-financed wrestling event that will seat a total of 10,000 people

Cody’s All In event sold out within 30 minutes after Meltzer initially claimed that Cody’s home promotion Ring of Honor was not capable of selling out a 10,000 seat arena.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with WWE Legend X-Pac, both Matt and Nick Jackson picked a particular set of WWE Superstars with whom they would like to work with at All In.

Nick Jackson noted that he would absolutely love to have his former colleagues from the Independent circuit and real-life friends Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn work at All In, along with his former Bullet Club stablemate and current WWE Champion AJ Styles who would also be a good addition for All In. (H/T: SEScoops)

“Oh man that’s a hard one. I’d have to use at least a few AJ Styles and Kevin [Owens}, the first two as well as a Sami Zayn. I’d like to use a lot of the guys though.”- Nick Jackson.

However, as far as Matt Jackson is concerned, he thinks that if given the opportunity then he would absolutely love to share the ring with former two-time WWE NXT Tag Team Champions The Revival, and finally give the fans a chance to witness a dream match between The Young Bucks and The Revival.

“Man, Nick kinda stole my answers but I feel like giving a team who hasn’t really got called up, haven’t really had a fair shake, I’d love to have The Revival on the show and do The Young Bucks vs The Revival. That’d be my match probably.”

What’s next?

The All In event is scheduled to take place on the 1st of September at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Who do you think The Young Bucks should work with from the WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!