WWE/Indie News: Top Independent wrestler blames fans for letting WWE take over the Indies

Classic David Starr

What's the story?

WrestleMania weekend is up and running and at tonight's wXw show, things certainly did get out of control, as top Independent star David Starr unexpectedly quit the promotion after bashing the fans and more importantly thrashing WWE.

In case you didn't know...

David Starr initially broke into the Pro Wrestling business in 2012 when he debuted for top German promotion World Xtreme Wrestling. Starr has since gone on to compete for several notable promotions including the likes of CZW, OTT, and AAW as well.

In 2014, Starr had a tryout with WWE at the Performance Center alongside the likes of Michael Elgin, Roderick Strong, Kevin Owens, ACH, Willie Mack, and Zane Dawson.

The heart of the matter

Independent star David Starr surely isn't a fan of the current Indie scene and he brutally expressed his honest opinions regarding the state Indie Wrestling in tonight's wXw Amerika ist Wunderbar show.

Starr is now ranting in the ring. Called WALTER a "coward" for joining WWE and running away to a company that has no healthcare.



He blames the fans for letting WWE take over the Indies and quits wXw. #wXwNYC — Arn (@ArnoldFurious) April 4, 2019

After suffering a loss to Lucky Kid, Starr addressed the crowd and blamed them for allowing the "evil corporation" to take over independent wrestling, following which Starr called WWE's newest signing and NXT UK star Walter, a "coward" for signing with the company and went on a rant against him for joining an organization without health care.

Yes. I quit wXw because of WALTER’s cowardice.



Yes. I called out the wwnlive fans for embracing an evil corporation’s attempt to ruin independent wrestling’s time to shine.



Yes. I said WWE should provide its wrestlers healthcare & allow unions. — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 4, 2019

In his final few words, Starr also criticized both wXw and WWN for getting into a working relationship with WWE and working with the company before eventually quitting the promotion as well.

Starr has also taken it to social media since then and tweeted out the following:

WALTER is a sellout.



WALTER is a coward.



WALTER tapped out. — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 4, 2019

I hope you guys recorded it.



Knowing wXw’s relationship with them, they will edit it out. — (((David Starr)))🌹 (@TheProductDS) April 4, 2019

What's next?

David Starr recently suffered a defeat to Walter and prior to the big Austrian signing with WWE, the two men were engaged in a heated rivalry in Over The Top Wrestling. However, Walter's current focus is towards his upcoming NXT UK Championship match against Pete Dunne at this weekend's NXT TakeOver: New York.

As for David Starr, he will be challenging for the ROH World Championship on April 21st.

