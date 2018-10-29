WWE/Indie News: Top NXT Tag Team wins Evolve Wrestling Tag Team Titles

What's the story?

At today's Evolve 114 show, the tag team of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins- collectively known as The Street Profits- won the Evolve Wrestling Tag Team Championships in shocking fashion.

In case you didn't know...

The Street Profits made their WWE NXT debut on 9th August, 2017 when they defeated the Metro Brothers to mark their first win under WWE's developmental brand. Within a few short months, the team of Ford and Dawkins earned wins over the likes of The Ealy Brothers, Riddick Moss & Tino Sabbatelli, and even scored a huge win over the duo of Chris Silvio & Lar Sullivan.

Over the past several months, we have already witnessed several top NXT talents such as the likes of Adam Cole and The Velveteen Dream make a surprise cameo appearance on Evolve Wrestling and The Street Profits recently continued that trend when they called out and challenged Chris Dickinson and Jaka for the Evolve Tag Team Titles at Evolve 114

The heart of the matter

The working relationship between Evolve Wrestling and NXT has seemingly reached the next stage, considering the outcome of tonight's Evolve Tag Team Championship match between Doom Patrol and Street Profits who much to everyone's surprise, won the titles in shocking fashion at tonight's Evolve 114 show in Ybor City, Florida.

Following their historic win, EVOLVE also announced that the new champs will appear on all their remaining dates in 2018 which also includes a show in Detroit on November 9, Chicago on November 10 and New York on Dec 15/16.

Below is the final closing moments of the match and the post-match victory speech from The Street Profits:

What's next?

As aforementioned, The Street Profits are now expected to appear on every single remaining EVOLVE for the rest of the year, meaning that we can expect Montez and Dawkins to defend their tag team titles on a regular basis as well.

