WWE/Indie News: Top WWE faction set to make its debut for renowned Independent promotion

Soumik Datta
ANALYST
News
1.08K   //    17 Sep 2018, 02:07 IST

British Strong Style is headed to ICW

What's the story?

Scotland's #1 wrestling promotion Insane Championship Wrestling has taken it to the social media in order to confirm that current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and former WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Tyler Bate and Trent Seven will be a part of the upcoming ICW: Fear and Loathing XII show.

In case you didn't know...

British Strong Style was initially formed by Pete Dunne and Trent Seven as a tag team in PROGRESS Wrestling in the year 2016 before the two men went on to add inaugural WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate to the faction the following November.

During their tenure with PROGRESS Wrestling, British Strong Style pretty much dominated the entire promotion with Dunne holding the PROGRESS World Championship, whereas, Bate and Seven were in possession of the PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championships.

While working under PROGRESS Wrestling, BSS also made sporadic appearances for other notable Indie promotions, including Chikara Pro, where the trio won the 2017 King of Trios Tournament, as well.

The heart of the matter

As per recently confirmed by ICW on Instagram and various other social media sites, WWE UK stars Pete Dunne, Trent Seven, and Tyler Bate are apparently all set to team up with each other and reunite The British Strong Style for the very first time in ICW, later this year as part of Fear and Loathing XII.

ICW: Fear and Loathing is obviously the biggest annual show conducted by Scotland's #1 wrestling promotion and on the 2nd of December, 2018, it will also mark British Strong Style's debut appearance for the promotion as the trio is now set to appear as a unit for the very first time.

BSS member Trent Seven is, of course, a former ICW World Champion and current WWE UK Champion, Pete Dunne has also defended his title belt in ICW in the past as well.

What's next?

ICW: Fear and Loathing XII will take place on the 2nd of December at the SSE Hydro and as usual, will be the biggest event of the year for ICW.

