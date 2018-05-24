WWE/Indie News: Update on "Meet and Greet with CM Punk" for All In Weekend

The tickets sold fast, but Chicago's own plans to meet as many fans as he can accommodate. That's awfully nice of him

The Voice of the Voiceless

Fast-selling tickets seem to be the theme for All In activities as news broke that CM Punk's Meet and Greet during All In Weekend sold all available tickets in under a minute.

However, the former WWE Superstar is still offering a chance for fans to see him who didn't purchase a ticket.

Punk has mostly stayed away from the professional wrestling world since leaving WWE in 2014 but has continued to interact with fans and other wrestlers through social media.

His latest interaction with wrestling fans will take place on Aug. 31 - the day before the All In show.

Tickets went on sale on Wednesday morning for Punk's Meet and Greet, but the 200 tickets available sold so quickly that Pro Wrestling Tees had to add an additional 100 tickets to Event Brite.

Pro Wrestling Tees took to Twitter and informed fans that Punk will offer fans a walk-up option to meet him after he's accommodated the people who bought tickets.

Punk would respond by thanking fans and reiterating the comments from Pro Wrestling Tee's tweet.

Going to be trying to accommodate everyone. Patience please. And thanks! 🤘🏼 https://t.co/3nJ8fpUFy2 — Coach (@CMPunk) May 23, 2018

Pro Wrestling Tees would also send out an update on where in the store the Meet and Greet will take place and that their store will be available for fans to shop, but Punk will only be there for a limited time.

This appearance will take place a day before the All In wrestling show and two months after his upcoming fight against Mike Jackson at UFC 225.

Many are hoping that Punk returns to the ring at All In, but he has shown no interest in returning to the ring since leaving wrestling in 2014.

It's cool that Punk is willing to stick around for the fans for his Meet and Greet.

Punk rarely makes appearances for professional wrestling, so this might be the last time wrestling fans get to see him for a while.