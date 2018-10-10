WWE/Indie News: WWE 205 Live star headed to Evolve Wrestling in November

The heart of 205 Live is headed to Evolve

What's the story?

WWE 205 Live star Mustafa Ali will be heading down to Evolve Wrestling this November, as he has been confirmed to wrestle two matches for the WWN based promotion.

In case you didn't know...

Mustafa Ali made his WWE debut in 2016 as part of the inaugural WWE Cruiserweight Classic where the former JAPW Light Heavyweight Champion was eliminated in the first round after suffering a loss to Lince Dorado.

There onwards, Ali has established himself as one of the best and high-flying performers in WWE 205 Live and earlier in the year, also challenged for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WrestleMania 34 but was eventually unsuccessful in capturing the title.

The heart of the matter

Evolve Wrestling is all set to make their return to Livonia, Michigan on the 9th of November and will be headed to Chicago, Illinois the very next day, on 10th November in what will also mark the homecoming of WWE 205 Live standout, Mustafa Ali.

As confirmed, Ali is scheduled to wrestle on both nights for Evolve in two absolutely high-quality matches and following the recent Evolve appearances of top NXT superstars in the form of The Velveteen Dream and former North American Champion Adam Cole, Ali now becomes the latest superstar to join the trend of making guest appearances for Evolve Wrestling.

Below is an excerpt from Evolve:

Business is picking up at the WWN offices! We have several new live events to announce and another superstar coming from WWE to EVOLVE. Let’s get to it….

October 9th: EVOLVE returns to Livonia, MI on Nov. 9th and Chicago, IL on Nov. 10th. Both events will feature “The Heart Of 205 Live” Mustafa Ali in action. He will be in main event quality matches. This will be a homecoming for Ali to Chicago! Tickets for both events are now on sale at TicketFly.com. The first talent roster for these events are:

-EVOLVE Champion Shane Strickland (11/10 only)

-WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali

-Darby Allin (11/10 only)

-DJZ (11/9 only)

-AR Fox & The Skulk

-Austin Theory with Priscilla Kelly

-Anthony Henry

-JD Drake

-Josh Briggs

-Plus many others to be added!!!

What's next?

As aforementioned, Mustafa Ali will appear for Evolve Wrestling next month on the 9th and 10th of November.