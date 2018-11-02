WWE/Indie News: WWE NXT star returning to German promotion wXw for one night only

Marcel Barthel is headed back to wXw

What's the story?

Top German Independent promotion wXw have confirmed that NXT superstar Marcel Barthel, previously known as Axel Deiter Jr., will be making his return to the 18th Anniversary show of wXw.

In case you didn't know...

Prior to signing with the WWE in 2017, Marcel Barthel, then known as Axel Dieter Jr., was one of the hottest stars on the European Pro Wrestling circuit. Barthel made his debut for wXw in 2009, however, after his first match under the promotion, the German wasn't to be seen for the next three years, as in 2012, Barthel made his return to wXw and formed a tag team known as Hot and Spicy, with Da Mack.

Hot and Spicy quickly capture the wXw Tag Team Championships and went on to make a total of 7 successful title defenses, however, after losing the tag team titles to French Flavour, Barthel started focusing on his singles career as he targeted the wXw Shogun Championship but wasn't able to win the title despite numerous attempts.

In late 2016, Dieter joined the ever popular Ringkampf stable, also consisting of current PROGRESS Champion Walter, Timothy Thatcher and current WWE star Alexander Wolfe. Later that very same year, Dieter won the wXw Unified World Wrestling Title by beating Marty Scurll before eventually announcing his departure from the promotion to sign with WWE.

The heart of the matter

Being a homegrown wXw superstar, there is no surprise to the fact that Marcel Barthel is quite arguably one of the most popular superstars to ever emerge from the European Pro Wrestling scene and it was just a matter of time before Barthel made his return to his former home promotion, wXw, even if its for a temporary basis.

As confirmed by wXw, Barthel will be making his return to the promotion on their 18th Anniversary taking place in later December and having recently made his WWE NXT TV debut against Keith Lee, Barthel is certainly brimming with confidence.

Barthel's fellow Ringkampf stablemate WALTER also reacted to the news via the following tweet:

What's next?

As aforementioned, Marcel Barthel or rather I say, Axel Deiter Jr's wXw return takes place on the 22nd of December, 2018. However, the interesting part here is, is WWE NXT and wXw on the verge of making history by agreeing to work alongside each other? Could be a possibility given that WWE is already in a relationship with Evolve and Progress Wrestling.