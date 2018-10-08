×
WWE/Indy News: Future plans for Neville revealed

Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
News
718   //    08 Oct 2018, 18:04 IST

Kin


What's the story?

As per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via Cagesideseats.com), Neville, now known as PAC, will be sticking with Dragon Gate going forward as he considers it his home, even though NJPW had courted him heavily.

In case you didn't know...

Neville is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion and called himself the King of 205 Live while he was part of WWE.

Neville quit the WWE last year when he stopped appearing for shows and apparently just "left" due to creative differences with the company. After almost a year of having his contract frozen and not performing for the WWE, he was officially let go a few months back.

Neville, changing his name to his former name: PAC, made an appearance for Dragon Gate on 2nd October 2018. He aligned himself with the R.E.D. stable.

Here is what Triple H had to say about Neville's possible return to WWE:

“I’m not 100% positive,I would need to go back and look into that. To me, he’s one of the most talented guys in the world. Time will see where that ends up.”

(Credit: Ringsidenews.)

The heart of the matter

PAC was a part of the Dragon Gate promotion before he left it about six years back, so it makes sense for him to return to a promotion he is comfortable working with.

While I do feel that joining NJPW would have been a better move from a career standpoint, it is clear that Neville has chosen his former "home" as the place he seeks to be in.

What's next?

It is not uncommon for a wrestler to be a part of multiple promotions at a point nowadays, so there is still a possibility that we mat see PAC join another promotion soon. I, for one, think PAC will be a perfect fit for the current Impact Wrestling roster.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors, and all other wrestling news.



Neville
Shiven Sachdeva
FEATURED WRITER
"Wrestling isn't fake, people are."
