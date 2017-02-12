WWE/Indy News: WWE UK Wrestlers Tyler Bate, Peter Dunne and Trent Seven to face The Elite

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are all set to face the new WWE stars.

Who will The Elite be facing in April?

What’s the story?

Ring Side News reports that some of the WWE’s United Kingdom wrestlers will be facing off against members of New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Bullet Club.

The WWE UK wrestlers competing will be Trent Seven, Peter Dunne, and the WWE UK Champion Tyler Bate and they will face Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks of The Elite at The Diamond Banqueting Suite in Wolverhampton for Fight Club Pro’s Dream Tag Team Invitational on April 14th.

Here it is guys... Friday 14th April at The Diamond Banqueting Suite in Wolverhampton... ELITE FRIDAY.



Tickets: https://t.co/rXwZRGJiTf pic.twitter.com/GPJR3haZ7Y — Fight Club: PRO (@Fightclubpro) February 10, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Fight Club Pro is based in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England, UK and has been having wrestling shows since 2009. Trent Seven and Tyler Bate have wrestled for Fight Club Pro for several years and have even wrestled the Bullet Club before at a Chikara Event.

Trent Seven, Bate, and Dunne all competed in the WWE UK Tournament took place on January 14-15, 2017. All three men would make it to the quarter-finals of the tournament, but only Dunne and Bate would move on to the finals of the tournament; which was eventually won by Bate.

The Young Bucks joined The Bullet Club before Omega did, but Omega would be deemed the new leader of The Bullet Club after former members AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows announced their plans to leave the promotion for the WWE.

In case you didn’t know, The Young Bucks are regarded as the best tag team in professional wrestling. They have wrestled in multiple promotions and are the current Pro Wrestling Guerrilla and Ring of Honor Tag Team Championships.

The heart of the matter

The WWE has been pulling some of their talents who aren’t signed from other independent dates so it’s interesting to see this match announced for Fight Club Pro. WWE doesn’t have much for the UK competitors apart from a WWE UK Title match between Bate and Dunne on next week’s NXT episode.

What’s Next?

Whether this match will occur or not is still up in the air. The WWE has a history of pulling people from events and while this could potentially be a big pay day for them. They could say no if WWE forces them to do so.

Fight Club Pro might want to look for backup options just in case the WWE decides to pull these talents at the last second.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The nature of the relationship between the WWE UK wrestlers and these independent promotions isn’t all that clear. This could be seen as the WWE allowing these wrestlers to complete all their prior engagements before the UK show kicks off or it could be the WWE just letting them do as they please for the most part due to the UK show not likely to kick off until sometime after WrestleMania.

All of the men involved are fantastic wrestlers, so expect to see some great tag team wrestling on April 14th.