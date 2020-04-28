The dirt from the Boneyard Match is now on sale

Wrestling fans have been collecting unique souvenirs seemingly ever since the dawn of times, and the WWE Shop is no stranger to hosting such items to quench that need for one-off items - but the latest one may definitely top the lot!

The WWE Shop is now selling a piece of WrestleMania history from this year's historic event - in the form of dirt.

WWE is now selling the dirt from the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 between The Undertaker and AJ Styles.



Capsules of the dirt are available for $75 via the @WWEShop, and are limited to 536 items. pic.twitter.com/MkUMYAgtWY — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) April 27, 2020

Said dirt comes in a plaque featuring images from the iconic match that saw The Undertaker bury AJ Styles in a grave, filling it with dirt, to win the first-ever Boneyard Match.

The critically acclaimed match would main event Night 1 of this year's WrestleMania, which was Too Big For One Night. It saw Undertaker return to his biker persona, and ride to the match to the theme of Metallica's Now That We're Dead.

While we haven't yet seen AJ Styles since the historic match, it may very well have been Gallows and Anderson's final WWE appearances with the pair being released shortly thereafter.

If you so wish to buy the dirt from the Boneyard Match, you can do so here via WWE Shop.

