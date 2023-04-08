WWE issues apology after issuing offensive graphic at WrestleMania 39

WWE has released an apology for the offensive imagery that was used during WrestleMania 39 weekend.

Dominik Mysterio has gotten a lot of mileage out of a recent storyline that placed him in jail for a matter of hours after trying to invade his grandfather's home on Christmas. However, WWE's latest efforts seemingly pushed things too far.

In a video package that aired during the WrestleMania 39 Night One kickoff show to hype up the match between Dominik and Rey Mysterio, imagery of Auschwitz was used to reference Dominik's time spent in jail.

By the time the video package aired again during the main show, that imagery was promptly removed.

Several days later, WWE issued a statement to NBC News today regarding the Auschwitz image that was used in the video package and apologized for the error:

"We had no knowledge of what was depicted," the WWE said in a statement to NBC News on Friday. "As soon as we learned, it was removed immediately. We apologize for this error."

NBC News @NBCNews WWE has apologized after it inexplicably used footage of infamous Nazi death camp Auschwitz in a recent promotion. nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w… WWE has apologized after it inexplicably used footage of infamous Nazi death camp Auschwitz in a recent promotion. nbcnews.com/news/us-news/w…

The Auschwitz Memorial's comments on the WrestleMania 39 package prompted WWE's response today

Until now, WWE had yet to comment on the video package that aired during the WrestleMania 39 kickoff show on Saturday evening.

But it seems the statement from The Auschwitz Memorial's social media account calling WWE "shameless" spawned a quick response from the company.

The Auschwitz Memorial posted the following statement Wednesday, tweeting out:

"The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call 'an editing mistake.' Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz," The Auschwitz Memorial said in a tweet.

Auschwitz Memorial @AuschwitzMuseum

wrestlingattitude.com/2023/04/wwe-us… twitter.com/wa_wrestling/s… WRESTLINGATTITUDE.COM @wa_wrestling WWE Used Footage From Auschwitz During Dominik Mysterio WrestleMania Entrance wrestlingattitude.com/2023/04/wwe-us… WWE Used Footage From Auschwitz During Dominik Mysterio WrestleMania Entrance wrestlingattitude.com/2023/04/wwe-us… The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz. The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call "an editing mistake". Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.wrestlingattitude.com/2023/04/wwe-us… twitter.com/wa_wrestling/s… https://t.co/tuJrzmK6mQ

What do you make of WWE's apology? Do you wish they had addressed this matter sooner? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : Do you want the Mysterio rivalry to continue following WrestleMania 39? Yes No 0 votes