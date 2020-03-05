WWE issues statement after two coronavirus cases confirmed in WrestleMania 36 location

WrestleMania 36 will go ahead as planned despite the outbreak

The alarming coronavirus outbreak has already led to the cancellation or postponement of various sporting events around the globe and WrestleMania 36's status has also been jeopardized due to the massive health scare.

This year's Showcase of the Immortals is scheduled to take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida and unfortunately for the WWE, two coronavirus cases have already been confirmed in the Tampa Bay area.

As things stand, many people are being checked in the region for more potential cases which may have not been brought to light.

WWE also released a statement to ESPN amid concerns over the status of WrestleMania.

The company clearly stated that they are closely monitoring the situation and reiterated that the health and safety of the fans and talents are of utmost priority.

The statement revealed that WrestleMania will go ahead as planned and the company has not taken the decision to cancel or postpone the event.

Here's the statement as issued by the WWE:

The health and safety of our fans, performers and employees are our top priorities and we are monitoring the situation closely with our partners and government officials in Tampa Bay. We remain committed to hosting WrestleMania at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, April 5, and like other entertainment properties in the U.S., there are currently no plans to cancel or postpone our upcoming events

Vince McMahon, Triple H, and other top executives will be keeping a close eye on the situation and the company will surely have a contingency plan if it worsens.

As reported earlier, New Japan Pro Wrestling has already canceled all upcoming shows and various other steps are being taken across the world to prevent the severe acute respiratory syndrome from spreading.

The worrying outbreak needs to be tackled with utmost care and caution and everybody needs to be well-informed about the same. Click here for more details regarding the symptoms and precautionary measures to control the growing menace.