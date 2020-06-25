WWE issues statement after multiple employees test positive for Covid-19

It looks like WWE are not yet willing to stop the tapings of the weekly shows.

However, things could take a turn for worse if the spread of virus escalates.

WWE will take extra precautions moving forward

As reported earlier, WWE recently had a few of its talents test positive for Covid-19. The number of people who have contracted the virus are said to be more than three and could reach as high as the 'two dozen range'.

The backstage reports also suggested that among those who tested positive for Covid-19, there was at least one in-ring talent. Moments ago, WWE Presenter Renee Young took to Twitter and confirmed that she has Covid-19.

Few hours before that, AEW's Tony Khan announced that Jon Moxley won't be present for the show because he was in 'close contact with someone who was in contact with someone that had Covid-19'.

While Renee Young is the only one from WWE who has openly stated that she has tested positive for Covid-19, it is expected that there are others who might soon follow suit.

In the light of recent events, WWE released a statement which says that the promotion will continue testing its talent and crew ahead of the TV productions for the coming weeks. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp took to Twitter and confirmed the same via his post.

WWE's statement about reports of positive COVID-19 tests is in:

"WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future."

”WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future.” — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) June 25, 2020

It is understood that as of now, WWE will continue with the RAW, NXT, and SmackDown tapings in the coming weeks with added precautions and more rounds of testing.

WWE Superstars who refused to perform

While a majority of the WWE roster continued to work at the Performance Center, there are quite a few WWE Superstars who refused to be a part of the tapings as a necessary precaution against the outbreak of Covid-19.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Sami Zayn refused to be a part of the SmackDown tapings and ended up losing his Intercontinental Title. Roman Reigns thought it would be safer for his family if he stays inside and as a result he missed his match at WrestleMania. Now, even Kevin Owens has stated that he would like to return to the tapings only after the danger has reduced. While WWE have not forced anyone to come in for work, the latest results could cause other WWE Superstars to take a break from tapings until things are relatively safer.