WWE jokes about WrestleMania 36 attendance with hilarious new T-shirt

WrestleMania won't have a live audience this year, and will take place at the WWE PC.

WWE cracked an amusing joke at the same with a brand new T-shirt on WWE Shop.

WrestleMania 36 will emanate from the Performance Center

The Coronavirus pandemic has brought the pro-wrestling world to a standstill. The global wrestling giant, WWE, has been forced to move WrestleMania 36 from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center, and WrestleMania is set to stream on the WWE Network without a live audience for the first time in history.

WWE seems to be taking the unfortunate situation in stride, if the newest product on WWEShop's official website is any indication. The promotion has put out a hilarious T-shirt for fans to purchase. A large WrestleMania 36 logo is slapped on the front, along with the words "I wasn't there".

The light-hearted quote is in reference to the fact that fans won't be able to watch the 36th edition of The Show of Shows in person. The Coronavirus outbreak has forced the company to hold the biggest wrestling show of the year behind closed doors.

You can check out the T-shirt below. Head over to WWE Shop if you wish to buy this T-shirt.

WrestleMania 36 is almost on the horizon. The Grandest Stage Of Them All has been going on without a hitch for the past 35 years. Many feared that the Coronavirus threat would result in WrestleMania getting postponed or canceled. WWE had other plans though, and is doing all it can to present the big event as per the original schedule.