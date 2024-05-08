The King and Queen of the Ring is WWE's next premium live event. The show is slated to emanate live from the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on May 25.

The company has already announced two mouthwatering championship bouts for the event, but what other matches could happen at the upcoming Saudi spectacle?

To feed into the curiosity, here is the full match-card predictions for the King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

#4. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton for the Queen of the Ring crown

After being drafted to WWE RAW, Lyra Valkyria made an impressive debut on Monday night. She not only defeated Dakota Kai in the first round of the Queen of the Ring tournament but also saved Becky Lynch from Damage CTRL's assault.

Given how Lyra was booked on her very first night on RAW, the company seems to be high on her. The creative team could have the former NXT Women's Champion prevail over the rest of the competition on RAW to make it to the final of the Queen of the Ring.

Meanwhile, Tiffany Stratton has made a name for herself on the main roster in a very short span of time, courtesy of some impressive character work. While WWE is to reveal the Queen of the Ring brackets for SmackDown, Tiffany is a favorite to make it to the final of the tournament from the blue brand.

Predictions: Tiffany Stratton could resort to unfair means to beat Lyra and become the new Queen of the Ring.

#3. Gunther vs. LA Knight for the King of the Ring crown

Gunther progressed to the next round of the King of the Ring tournament following a grueling contest against Sheamus on Monday. It didn't come as a surprise, as The Ring General is one of the favorites to win the whole thing. Given that, he seems likely to qualify for the final of the tournament from RAW.

Meanwhile, some massive names such as AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Randy Orton will feature in the first-round matches for the King of the Ring tournament, however, it could finally be LA Knight's time. The Megastar could beat the odds to qualify for the final of the tournament from SmackDown.

Predictions: Gunther could have Ludwig Kaiser help him beat LA Knight to become the new King of the Ring.

#2. Braun Strowman challenges Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Title at King and Queen of the Ring

Expand Tweet

While many expected Finn Balor to be next for Damian Priest, given the duo's scuffle at Backlash, The Judgment Day cleared their differences on Monday night. While WWE has seemingly delayed the high-profile clash between the stablemates, a former champion could step up to challenge Priest next.

The superstar in question is none other than Braun Strowman, who made his return last week to save Jey Uso from Logan Paul, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. The Monster Among Men could challenge The Archer of Infamy for a potential title bout at King and Queen of the Ring 2024.

Predictions: Damian Priest retains with the help of The Judgment Day.

#1. Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens vs. The Bloodline at King and Queen of the Ring

Following their massive win at Backlash, The Bloodline could set their sights on Cody Rhodes. Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tanga Loa could launch a brutal beatdown on The American Nightmare on Friday's show.

This potential angle could lead to Kevin Owens and Randy Orton getting involved. Following that, the company could announce a massive tag team match between The Bloodline and the trio of Rhodes, Orton, and Owens for King and Queen of the Ring.

Predictions: WWE has been booking The Bloodline as a real deal, and a potential loss may hurt their momentum. The company could award Solo's faction a massive win by having Randy Orton turn heel and betray Rhodes and Owens at King and Queen of the Ring.

