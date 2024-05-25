WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 kicked off with the women's tag team title match during the Kickoff Show. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae despite Bianca's knee injury from last night on SmackDown.

We got some incredible matches tonight including a big title change.

Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair def. Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Title

Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch to become the new WWE Women's World Champion

Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable & Bronson Reed to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Nia Jax def. Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring

GUNTHER def. Randy Orton to become the King of the Ring

Cody Rhodes def. Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

The champ was in control early on but Liv dropped her on the turnbuckles before locking in a submission hold. They took each other out with double clotheslines before the champ came back with the Bexploder. Liv took a missile dropkick but hit the codebreaker before hitting a dropkick of her own.

Becky dodged the Oblivion before missing the manhandle slam. Liv took a butterfly DDT before being caught with the dis-arm-her. Liv countered into Rings of Saturn but Becky turned it back around into the armbar. Dominik Mysterio showed up at ringside and the distraction allowed Liv to hit a codebreaker for a near fall.

The champ hit a superplex before Dom tossed her a steel chair to use. Becky ignored the chair but Liv came in with a DDT on it before getting the Oblivion for the win!

Result: Liv Morgan def. Becky Lynch to become the new WWE Women's World Champion

Grade: A-

Sami Zayn (c) vs Chad Gable vs Bronson Reed - WWE Intercontinental Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Early in the match, Gable trapped the champ on the ring apron and unloaded on him before Sami managed to toss both opponents out of the ring and hit a massive dive. Sami got the sunset flip powerbomb on Reed before Gable came back and took a double superplex from Reed.

Bronson tried for a moonsault on Sami but the latter rolled away before Chad came in with a moonsault of his own on Reed. Chad and Sami tried for ankle locks before Reed took a big Blue Thunderbomb from the champ for a near fall.

Reed hit a double Samoan Drop and a dive to the outside before Sami got some big German Suplexes on Gable. Reed came in and joined the suplex train before Chad turned it around and hit a double German Suplex, wiping out both opponents.

Chad yelled at Otis to help him and the latter hit Reed with a clothesline and wiped him out at ringside. Chad told Otis to hit Sami next but Otis hesitated and Gable got in his face and slapped him. Otis went for the clothesline and Sami ducked, letting Gable take the lariat. Back in the ring, Sami got the Helluva kick on Reed for the win!

Result: Sami Zayn def. Chad Gable & Bronson Reed to retain the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Grade: A

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair were in a backstage interview and said that they were ready to take on any team that would challenge them next.

Lyra Valkyria vs Nia Jax - Queen of the Ring Tournament Final at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Valkyria dodged a big Samoan drop and sent Nia outside before hitting a massive dive. Nia broke out of a sleeper hold with a slam before demolishing her in the corner with a splash and then an elbow drop on the mat.

Nia got a big leg drop before Valkyria came back with a double stomp. Lyra set Jax up on the ropes in the Tree of Woe before trying for the Sunset Flip powerbomb. Jax countered into the Annihilator and picked up the win.

Result: Nia Jax def. Lyra Valkyria to become the Queen of the Ring

Grade: B+

Becky was very upset about Dominik interfering in her match and said that she would try and get her rematch on RAW this Monday.

Randy Orton vs GUNTHER - King of the Ring Tournament Final at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Gunther was dominating early on and got some massive chops before working on the arm. Randy hit the powerslam and the draping DDT on the ropes but failed to get the cover as he took way too long to recover.

Randy set up for the RKO but it was blocked before GUNTHER hit a slam of his own and followed up with a splash. Orton got the RKO out of nowhere but GUNTHER rolled out of the ring before he could get the win.

Outside the ring, Randy was driven into the apron before reversing out of a powerbomb and dropping GUNTHER on the announce desk. Back in the ring, Randy took a dropkick in the ring before being locked in the half-crab.

Randy still managed to hit an RKO before GUNTHER kicked out and hit the running knee for the win.

Result: GUNTHER def. Randy Orton to become King of the Ring

Triple H handed GUNTHER the crown. Gunther said in the post-match interview that he would win the World Heavyweight Title at SummerSlam.

Grade: A

Triple H was backstage and said that Drew McIntyre was now cleared to compete and will face Damian Priest in Glasgow, Scotland, during WWE Clash at the Castle.

Cody Rhodes (c) vs Logan Paul - Undisputed WWE Championship match at King and Queen of the Ring 2024

Cody got some big strikes in early on but Logan managed to turn it around and unloaded on him in the corner. Cody caught Logan on the ropes and hit a big arm drag from the top. Cody Rhodes fought out of an octopus submission before Cody hit Logan with a disaster kick on the apron.

Logan was sent into the barricades outside before Cody hit him with a prime bottle. One of Paul's friends distracted Rhodes while another one of his buddies handed Logan a set of brass knuckles. Logan hit Cody with the knuckles in the ribs and a livid Michael Cole called Paul a loser.

Paul went after Cole but Corey Graves stopped him before Cody came in with a dive from the ring. Back in the ring, Cody got the Bionic Elbow for a near-fall and locked in the Figure Four Leglock. Logan took the Cody Cutter but then countered the following move in the Cross Rhodes!

Rhodes recovered and set up for the Cross Rhodes but Logan countered and took him outside before setting him up on the announce desk. Cody dodged the pedigree on the desk and hit the Cody Cutter on it from the barricades.

Cody stopped the referee's count and cleared the other announce desk before Logan turned it around and set him up on it. Logan hit a huge dive on Cody and put him through the announce desk before dragging him back to the ring and hitting a cutter.

The ref went down after a botched splash and Cody failed to get the pin before Logan hit him with a low blow. Paul got the knuckles again but the Saudi Arabian Guest Ring Announcer was at ringside and dragged him by his leg. The distraction allowed Cody to grab Logan's arm and hit the Cross Rhodes twice before getting the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes def. Logan Paul to retain the Undisputed WWE Championship

Grade: A+

