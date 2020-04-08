WWE launches two brand new shows on Netflix

WWE continues its commitment of putting a smile on the people's faces amidst a pandemic.

The Big Show Show and The Main Event are WWE's latest contributions in collaboration with Netflix.

After the culmination of a successful two-night WrestleMania 36 event, WWE will continue to entertain the fans with its two brand new launches on Netflix. Like the WWE shows, both -'The Big Show Show', a family sitcom starring WWE Superstar The Big Show, and 'The Main Event', a movie about a child who discovers a magical mask that gives him superpowers starring former WWE Champions The Miz, Kofi Kingston, and Sheamus - will serve as family entertainers.

The Big Show Show

Release date: 6th April 2020

Featuring The Big Show in a titular role, this Netflix series revolves around the life of the WWE legend and his family when his elder daughter comes to live with him. It further showcases how The Big Show - standing 7 ft tall and weighing 400 lbs - gets outsmarted and outnumbered by his wife and three daughters, and that he can no longer be the center of attention.

Apart from the WWE Superstar, the series also involves Allison Munn, Reylynn Caster, Juliet Donenfeld, and Lily Brooks O'Briant.

The Big Show Show released worldwide on Netflix on 6th April 2020 with eight episodes (~30 minutes) in its first season. You can catch up with the series here.

The Main Event

Release date: 10th April 2020

This latest Netflix movie features Seth Carr, Tichina Arnold, Adam Pally, Ken Marino, WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, The Miz, Mia Yim, Keith Lee, and Sheamus, among others. Directed by Jay Karas, The Main Event showcases the story of an 11-year-old Leo Thompson (Seth Carr), who discovers a magical wrestling mask that grants him super strength.

With the constant support of his grandmother (Tichina Arnold), Leo will step foot inside the squared circle and attempt to do whatever it takes to achieve his life-long dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

Will one kid be able to stand toe-to-toe against some of the toughest competitors from all around the globe and win it all? Tune in to The Main Event to know the answer.