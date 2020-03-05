WWE legend addresses his real-life heat with Randy Orton

Randy Orton is a 13-time WWE World Champion

Bully Ray, formerly known as Bubba Ray Dudley in WWE, has revealed that he squashed his real-life feud with Randy Orton when he returned to the company in 2015.

As shown in the recent Evolution episode of WWE Network series Ruthless Aggression, Orton and Batista suffered injuries in a match against The Dudley Boyz early on in their time with the Evolution faction.

Batista’s triceps injury was so severe that WWE considered replacing him in Evolution with Mark Jindrak, while Orton’s ankle injury forced him to miss four months.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray said he and Orton “were not sending each other Christmas cards for a long time” before they settled their differences when The Dudley Boyz made their WWE comeback after SummerSlam 2015.

“The very first day we saw each other in 2015 when me and D-Von had returned to the WWE; we instantly shook hands, hugged, sat down and talked for five minutes and realised that we had both matured. We both admitted that we overreacted to the situation.” [H/T Wrestling News Co for the transcription]

Bully Ray went on to praise Orton's segment with Beth Phoenix on the latest episode of RAW, saying that the current storyline with Edge "was made for Orton at this point of his career".

